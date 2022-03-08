Dying Light 1 Gets A Next-Gen Patch Improving Performance On PS5 And PS4 Pro

2015 open-world zombie game Dying Light has just received a major upgrade for players on the PS5 and PS4 Pro, barely a month after the release of the game's sequel, Dying Light 2: Stay Human. The patch includes new modes that take advantage of the PS5's performance boost, which can be accessed in the game's options menu.

The upgrade comes with three new video modes specifially for PS5--an upgraded performance mode which runs at 60fps in full HD, a balanced mode which will run 60fps in QHD, and the high resolution mode which will play at 30fps in full 4K. The patch also includes some minor upgrates for PS4 Pro players, making use of the upgraded last-gen console to improve the 30fps cap.

The patch is available now on PS5 and PS4 Pro, while the developer has said that the performance-enhancing update will be coming to Xbox "soon."

Console players! A next-gen patch has come to PlayStation, bringing quality improvements and enhancing your gameplay experience even more! Try out the new video modes and enjoy the increased view distance while parkouring through Harran!

Coming to Xbox soon! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/PyJq0jSgCw — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 8, 2022

For those who are already onto the sequel, Dying Light 2: Become Human, developer Techland has promised that a new patch for that game will be coming soon. The ambitious game has already pushed a number of hotfixes and bug fixes in the month since its release, but there are still more bugs and glitches remaining in the game that players want to see addressed.