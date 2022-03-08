Dying Light 1 Gets A Next-Gen Patch Improving Performance On PS5 And PS4 Pro

The developers have said that a patch for next-gen Xbox players is also coming soon.

By on

Comments

2015 open-world zombie game Dying Light has just received a major upgrade for players on the PS5 and PS4 Pro, barely a month after the release of the game's sequel, Dying Light 2: Stay Human. The patch includes new modes that take advantage of the PS5's performance boost, which can be accessed in the game's options menu.

The upgrade comes with three new video modes specifially for PS5--an upgraded performance mode which runs at 60fps in full HD, a balanced mode which will run 60fps in QHD, and the high resolution mode which will play at 30fps in full 4K. The patch also includes some minor upgrates for PS4 Pro players, making use of the upgraded last-gen console to improve the 30fps cap.

Click To Unmute
  1. GTA V on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Price Revealed | GameSpot News
  2. Elden Ring: Every Sacred Tear Location
  3. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök - Everything To Know
  4. Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Overview Trailer + Demo Available Now
  5. Duraludon Character Spotlight | Pokémon UNITE
  6. The Story of Azami | Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  7. PlayStation State of Play | March 9, 2022 Livestream
  8. Dead by Daylight | Sadako Rising | Official Trailer
  9. Disgaea 6 Complete - Character Trailer
  10. Rogue Company - Cinematic Teaser | Rambo King Cobra
  11. Wunderling DX - Launch Trailer
  12. Shadow Warrior 3 | Behind the Schemes

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Dying Light: Hellraid – "The Prisoner" Cinematic Trailer

The patch is available now on PS5 and PS4 Pro, while the developer has said that the performance-enhancing update will be coming to Xbox "soon."

For those who are already onto the sequel, Dying Light 2: Become Human, developer Techland has promised that a new patch for that game will be coming soon. The ambitious game has already pushed a number of hotfixes and bug fixes in the month since its release, but there are still more bugs and glitches remaining in the game that players want to see addressed.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Dying Light
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)