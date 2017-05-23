Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen Coming To PS4 And Xbox One

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen will be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this fall, according to a post on the game's official Facebook page and on Twitter.

Developer and publisher Capcom has not provided any further details on the re-release so it's unclear how the game will benefit from its new platforms. However, a bump in graphical quality seems likely.

Reclaim your heart in the epic Action RPG “Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen”. Coming to PS4 and XB1 this fall! — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) May 23, 2017

As of yet, Capcom has only mentioned the re-release on social channels, so it's somewhat of a low-key announcement. We expect more details will be available soon.

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen was originally released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2013 as an expanded and enhanced version of the core Dragon's Dogma title. Dark Arisen was later released for PC with "increased fidelity" in relation to graphics, as well as "full Steam platform support with Achievements, and the ability to play using both Xbox 360 and Xbox One controllers."

In GameSpot's Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen review, Kevin VanOrd awarded the title an 8/10.

"Dragon's Dogma takes chances, and it's that riskiness that makes this role-playing game so unique among its peers," he said. "Of course, some of those risks will have you groaning in frustration. Dragon's Dogma is many things: a flawed classic, an exciting disaster, a triumphant mess. One thing it isn't is a generic rehash. Dragon's Dogma will remain with you, frustrations and victories alike, when your memories of other games have long since faded."