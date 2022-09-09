Disney Illusion Island, A Co-Op Mickey Mouse Platformer, Announced Exclusively For Nintendo Switch

Announced during the Disney and Marvel Games showcase, Disney Illusion Island is a co-op platformer launching exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The 2D platformer stars Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy, as they travel the land of Mana.

Each character appears to have their own unique platforming ability, like Goofy floating with a giant condiment bottle and Donald Duck being able to swim underwater. The game can be played in up to four player co-op, with each player controlling one of the different characters. Disney Illusion Island is set to launch on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023.