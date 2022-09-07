Disney Dreamlight Valley With Great Power Quest Guide: All Riddle Solutions

The Disney Dreamlight Valley "With Great Power…" quest is given by Merlin early in the game, and it includes multiple objectives including some tricky riddles. You will be tasked to go through a set of trials to prove you are worthy to help save Dazzle Beach from The Forgotten, and restore its Orb. Here's how to complete the With Great Power questline from start to finish.

Disney Dreamlight Valley "With Great Power..." wallkthrough

First, you will need to have the Dazzle Beach biome unlocked. The Dazzle Beach biome requires 5000 Dreamlight to unlock, and you will find this biome on the southeast of the map. Once the biome is unlocked, head to the northeast side of Dazzle Beach, and go inside the cave emanating shadowy mist from its entrance.

After heading inside the cave, you will find Ursula, the Sea Witch, all alone. Speaking with Ursula, she will tell you she is trapped in this cave and is in need of your help. Ursula will give you a Crystal Key to open the locked entrance to another different cave on Dazzle Beach. You will need to take and place the Crystal Key given to you by Ursula on the small pillar. The small pillar is found northwest of the Dazzle Beach fast-travel Well.

The exact location of where you need to place the Orb of Power for Dazzle Beach

After placing the Crystal Key, you can head inside the entrance. Heading down the stairs, you will come across your first puzzle. You'll see three large statues, holding their hands out. Each of the statues correlates with a different color. Green to the left, blue in the middle, and red on the right. You will need to place the correct gem on each statue.

The green on the left is for Peridot. The blue in the middle is for Aquamarine. The Red on the right is for Garnet. Be sure to check out our Gem Guide to check the exact mining locations of Peridot, Aquamarine, Garnet, and all of the other gems in the game. After placing the Peridot, Aquamarine, and Garnet gems, the door will be dispelled. Now you will be allowed to head deeper into the cave.

After placing the three gems for each of their statues, and opening the doorway to the next puzzle.

The next puzzle will require you to plant crops. These can be placed on any of the three soils in front of these statutes. You will need Tomato Seeds, Carrot Seeds, and Wheat Seeds. After placing one of each seed, and watering them. You will have to wait until they each are ready to harvest.

Be sure to check out our ingredients guide alongside our Goofy Stall locations guide to learn how much time tomato, carrot, and wheat take to grow, and where to purchase each of their seeds. Make sure to not harvest any of them, and wait until they are all ready.

After the tomato, carrot, and wheat are ready, you will have dispelled the protection on this door, heading even deeper into the cave below. Heading down these stairs, you will come across another protected door and a kitchen.

You will need to cook a meal using the three ingredients you had planted. If you have yet to make the trek back, harvest the tomato, carrot, and wheat from the previous puzzle. Approach the cooking station, use one tomato, and one carrot alongside the one wheat gathered from your previous puzzle answer.

Using the cave's kitchen to combine one carrot, one tomato, and one wheat for this next challenge.

And voilà: You have created Veggie Pasta! Now, open up your inventory, and eat the Veggie Pasta you just created. After eating the veggie pasta, you'll see this third door dispelled of its protection. Head down the stairs to the final cave’s task. Below, you will find a water source with a glowing yellow ripple.

By fishing the sole golden ripple at the bottom of the cave, there will be a treasure to discover.

Get your fishing rod ready, and cast your line onto the golden yellow shimming ripple. After four timely tugs from your fishing rod, you will pull out the Orb of Power! You can now leave the cave, and head outside to the Dazzle Beach Orb Pillar. Approach the pillar, and place the Orb of Power inside.

Placing the Orb of Power inside the pillar will vanquish The Forgotten on Dazzle Beach, and open the cave Ursula is trapped within. Head back to the cave northeast of Dazzle Beach, where you first found Ursula. After receiving thanks from Ursula, you will need to tell Merlin what happened.

By interacting, and placing the newly found Orb of Power, you can quell The Forgotten on Dazzle Beach.

After speaking with Merlin, and telling him that Ursula is free, you will have completed the With Great Power… Quest, and restored the Orb of Power to Dazzle Beach! For more on Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out our 20 tips for beginners, learn about cross-saves, and check out our Gem or Foraging guides.