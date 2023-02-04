Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where To Get Dry Wood

If you're wanting to build everything Disney Dreamlight Valley has to offer, you'll be gathering a whole lot of materials to do so. One of those you're going to need is Dry Wood, which is used to craft a variety of different pieces of furniture and is occasionally required to complete quests. We'll tell you where to round it up below.

Where to get Dry Wood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dry Wood can be found laying on the ground near trees in the following biomes:

Forgotten Lands

Frosted Heights

Sunlit Plateau

Dry Wood is gray and can be found in multiple biomes.

Because wood drops are random, you may find that there aren't many pieces of Dry Wood when you visit these locations. If that happens, pick up all of the other types of wood around all three biomes, then wait just a bit to hopefully get more Dry Wood to spawn in them. It goes without saying (but we'll say it anyway): If you're noticing you're a bit light on wood drops in general, it might be best to plant more trees in the biomes you're needing specific types (like Dry Wood) from.

For more on Dreamlight Valley, head over to our comprehensive guides hub.