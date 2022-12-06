Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Stitch

Unlocking the various characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley usually requires visiting their realm or simply meeting them out and about in your valley, but in the case of one mischievous little alien, you'll need to put in a bit more work. Unlocking the blue menace Stitch requires you to stumble upon a specific item in your valley and work through a series of quests over the course of a few days, which we'll detail for you below.

How to unlock Stitch

The first step to unlocking Stitch is to find the Slimy Stocking laying around in random spots on Dazzle Beach--you'll have to carefully examine the entire beach until you come across it. This will start a quest called "The Mystery of the Stolen Socks." You'll find that the gross, slobbery sock says "DD" on it, so take it to Donald to find out that he's been experiencing some thefts in his home.

Give Donald the Slimy Stocking. Ew.

Donald will now request that you clean up five piles of debris in his home, and upon clearing the final one, you'll round up a Strange Device. Give this to Donald and go through some dialogue to find that you need to collect more alien DNA around your valley to allow the device to lead you to the culprit--and we wonder who that'll be, eh? Donald tells you this may take a few days, though, meaning that you'll have to check back each day to find more items with DNA on them.

We'll keep checking every morning to see what turns up, so keep it tuned here for the next thing you need to do on your quest to unlock Stitch. In the meantime, find all our Disney Dreamlight Valley guides in one place.