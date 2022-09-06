Disney Dreamlight Valley Foraging Guide: All Crafting Items And Flower Locations

Foraging in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be done throughout the seven biomes in the game. Each biome in the game has specific foragable items to discover, which means you won't immediately be able to build all sorts of items or find all kinds of crafting objects. Over time, you'll discover new items such as clay, crystal, and sand as you open up new biomes. Not to be confused with the game’s Ingredients, these items will need to be picked up in-game in order to craft many outdoor objects, such as stone pathways and fences, as well as complete some character quests.

At the moment, there are 57 items to forage. They are:

Crafting materials

Clay: Glade of Trust, Sunlit Plateau, Forgotten Lands. Sells for 20 Star Coins.

Coal Ore: Everywhere. Sells for 5 Star Coins.

Cotton: Sunlit Plateau. Grows in 25 minutes. Sells for 37 Star Coins. 500 Energy, when eaten.

Crystal: Forgotten Lands. Sells for 30 Star Coins.

Dark Wood: Forgotten Lands. Sells for 50 Star Coins.

Dream Shard: Everywhere. Cannot Sell.

Dry Wood: Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau. Sells for 25 Star Coins.

Gold Nugget: Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau. Sells for 20 Star Coins.

Hardwood: Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau, Glade of Trust, Forest of Valor. Sells for 10 Star Coins.

Iron Ore: Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau, Glade of Trust, Forest of Valor. Sells for 10 Star Coins.

Night Shard: Everywhere. Cannot Sell.

Pebbles: Forgotten Lands, Sunlit Plateau, Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor. Sells for 10 Star Coins.

Sand: Dazzle Beach. Sells for 8 Star Coins.

Snowball: Frosted Heights. Sells for 25 Star Coins.

Softwood: Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau, Glade of Trust, Forest of Valor, Peaceful Meadow, Plaza. Sells for 5 Star Coins.

Soil: Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau, Glade of Trust, Forest of Valor, Peaceful Meadow, Plaza. Sells for 3 Star Coins.

Stone: Everywhere. Sells for 2 Star Coins.

Flowers

Black Passion Lily: Frosted Heights. Sells for 79 Star Coins.

Blue Falling Penstemon: Plaza. Sells for 23 Star Coins.

Blue Hydrangea: Dazzle Beach. Sells for 28 Star Coins.

Blue Marsh Milkweed: Glade of Trust. Sells for 48 Star Coins.

Blue Passion Lily: Frosted Heights. Sells for 56 Star Coins.

Blue Star Lily: Forest of Valor. Sells for 30 Star Coins.

Dandelion: Plaza. Sells for 23 Star Coins.

Green Passion Lily: Frosted Heights. Sells for 28 Star Coins.

Green Rising Penstemon: Peaceful Meadow. Sells for 35 Star Coins.

Orange & Red Marsh Milkweed: Glade of Trust. Sells for 66 Star Coins.

Orange Houseleek: Sunlit Plateau. Sells for 52 Star Coins.

Orange Marsh Milkweed: Glade of Trust. Sells for 33 Star Coins.

Orange Nasturtium: Forgotten Lands. Sells for 60 Star Coins.

Orange Star Lily: Forest of Valor. Sells for 43 Star Coins.

Pink Bromeliad: Sunlit Plateau. Sells for 27 Star Coins.

Pink Houseleek: Sunlit Plateau. Sells for 35 Star Coins.

Pink Hydrangea: Dazzle Beach. Sells for 22 Star Coins.

Purple Bell Flower: Forest of Valor. Sells for 30 Star Coins.

Purple Falling Penstemon: Plaza. Sells for 22 Star Coins.

Purple Hydrangea: Dazzle Beach. Sells for 39 Star Coins.

Purple Impatiens: Forgotten Lands. Sells for 40 Star Coins.

Purple Marsh Milkweed: Glade of Trust. Sells for 25 Star Coins.

Purple Rising Penstemon: Peaceful Meadow. Sells for 25 Star Coins.

Red Bell Flower: Forest of Valor. Sells for 23 Star Coins.

Red Bromeliad: Sunlit Plateau. Sells for 27 Star Coins.

Red Daisy: Peaceful Meadow. Sells for 48 Star Coins.

Red Falling Penstemon: Plaza. Sells for 18 Star Coins.

Red Nasturtium: Forgotten Lands. Sells for 40 Star Coins.

Red Passion Lily: Frosted Heights. Sells for 38 Star Coins.

Sunflower: Dazzle Beach. Sells for 28 Star Coins.

White & Pink Falling Penstemon: Plaza. Sells for 41 Star Coins.

White & Red Hydrangea: Dazzle Beach. Sells for 54 Star Coins.

White Bell Flower: Forest of Valor. Sells for 60 Star Coins.

White Daisy: Peaceful Meadow. Sells for 25 Star Coins.

White Impatiens: Forgotten Lands. Sells for 30 Star Coins.

White Marsh Milkweed: Glade of Trust. Sells for 33 Star Coins.

White Passion Lily: Frosted Heights. Sells for 38 Star Coins.

Yellow Bromeliad: Sunlit Plateau. Sells for 73 Star Coins.

Yellow Daisy: Peaceful Meadow. Sells for 20 Star Coins.

Yellow Nasturtium: Forgotten Lands. Sells for 85 Star Coins.

Foraging for most of these items does not expend energy and is a great way to quickly gather materials while attending to other activities. You can either sell the flowers for Star Coins or give them as gifts to increase friendship levels for your companions.

Some of these items such as clay are rarer to forage, for example. Moana will need your help gathering three Pink Hydrangeas for the Fixing the Boat quest, so some of these items will need to be chased down early and often. The map itself does not display foragable items, so you will need to wander through each biome to pick up any certain items.

