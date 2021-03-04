Disgaea 6: Defiance Of Destiny Releases On June 29 In The West

During the New Game+ Expo publisher showcase, Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny received an official release date of June 29 on Switch for America and Europe. Nippon Ichi Software President Sohei Niikawa--dressed as a Disgaea character while stressing that he was definitely still in charge of the company--broke the news and also mentioned that anyone who purchases the game at launch will receive Girl Laharl, Asagi, Adell, and Rozalin as bonus characters.

Disgaea 6 first launched in Japan on Switch and PlayStation 4 in January, and much like previous entries in the long-running strategy-RPG series, it once again allows players to deliver devastating numbers of punishment on enemies. This latest chapter in the series may just have the most ambitious numbers yet, with some attacks having the potential to land quadrillions of damage digits on anyone unlucky enough to cross your path.

You can see the bonus characters and new gameplay in the latest trailer below.

The sequel also stars a new main character named Zed, a zombie boy who has come to life with powers through "super-reincarnation" and gets stronger each time he dies. As usual, there are numerous other characters to meet and ally with, each one drawn in the signature chibi-style of previous games.

New Game+ Expo will continue throughout the day, and if you're interested in seeing new and upcoming releases from studios such as Aksys Games, Koei Tecmo, Arc System Works, and a whole lot more, check out our guide on how to watch the day-long stream.