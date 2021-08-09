Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Collector's Edition Is Available For Preorder

For those that enjoyed the chaos of Henry DuBois' life and his adventure throughout the fictional city of Martinaise, Studio ZA/UM has something special in-store. The developer has partnered with iam8bit to release a collector's edition of its unique, mystery-filled point-and-click adventure. Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Collector's Edition is currently available for preorder and will set customers back $250.

The collector's edition, which currently does not have a release date, includes some knick-knacks and art from the game. The entire package comes in a "Layers of the Id" premium box and includes a hardcover book that features unreleased art and stories from the game, along with an illustrated fabric map of the game's setting, the town of Martinaise.

An especially unique piece of art also comes with Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Collector's Edition. Every order includes a hand-painted "Mind Totem" vinyl sculpture. It's not clear how tall the sculpture is, but it seems to be roughly the same size as the game's case.

Speaking of which, customers may want to consider that Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Collector's Edition only comes with a physical PS5 version of the game. It's housed in a slipcase and comes with a reversible cover.

Regardless of where they live customers can purchase Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Collector's Edition. The bundle is region-free, so the game should work on any PS5 across the globe.

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut released this past March and added new quests, characters, and challenges to the game. The game can currently be purchased on PC, PS4, or PS5, with Studio ZA/UM saying that it has plans for ports to other platforms.