Dirt 4 And Prey Get Optimizations For AMD Users In Latest Graphics Driver

The latest Radeon Crimson ReLive graphics driver--version 17.6.1--from AMD improves performance for Dirt 4 and Prey. Specifically, Dirt 4 receives a multi-GPU profile and up to 30% better framerate using 8x MSAA compared to the previous driver version. Prey simply performs up to 4% better. AMD derived these performance metrics using a Radeon RX 580 graphics card, Intel Core i7-7700K CPU, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM at 3000MHz.

In addition to the optimizations of two recent releases, the new Radeon driver brings a multitude of fixes to minor issues:

Virtual Super Resolution may fail to enable on some Radeon RX 400 and Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.

HDR may fail to enable on some displays for QHD or higher resolutions.

Flickering may be observed on some Radeon RX 500 series products when using HDMI with QHD high refresh rate displays.

AMD XConnect: systems with Modern Standby enabled may experience a system hang after resuming from hibernation.

Fast mouse movement may cause an FPS drop or stutter in Prey when running in multi-GPU system configurations.

Adjusting memory clocks in some third party overclocking applications may cause a hang on Radeon R9 390 series products.

Graphics memory clock may fluctuate causing inconsistent frame rates while gaming when using AMD FreeSync technology.

Mass Effect: Andromeda may experience stutter or hitching in multi-GPU system configurations.

The GPU Scaling feature in Radeon Settings may fail to enable for some applications.

Error message “Radeon Additional Settings: Host application has stopped working” pop up will sometimes appear when hot plugging displays with Radeon Settings open.

You can download the latest version of the Radeon graphics driver on AMD's website. The much-anticipated Vega GPUs from AMD are expected to release a few SKUs sometime in July. For now, the Radeon RX 580 sits atop the AMD pecking order, and you can see how it performs in our review of the card.