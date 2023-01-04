Diablo Immortal Adds New Event In First Update Of 2023

Diablo Immortal is kicking off the new year with a limited-time event and a few updates to existing features in what Blizzard has coined as a "minor" update.

The event, Rising Damnation, gives players new daily tasks to complete and rewards to earn. Outside of the new event, there are a few smaller tweaks to other aspects of the game, such as the ability to also purchase Reforge Stones with Platinum instead of the game's Eternal Orbs premium currency. Some smart changes have come to other features too, like the ability for party leaders to share their bounties automatically with other party members and Aspirant's Keys and Gems now being automatically looted within Iben Fahd's Sanctum.

"We are beginning 2023 with a smaller Content Update, comprised of a new limited-time event and a variety of updates to existing game features," Blizzard's patch notes state. "The year is just beginning though, and we have many Content Updates and additional Major Updates in store for you. We thank you for beginning your year by slaying Hell's horrors in Diablo Immortal."

Blizzard's free-to-play mobile game received its biggest update yet back in December with the Terror's Tide update, which added a new zone, continued the game's ongoing story, and introduced additional difficulty levels.

Diablo Immortal was criticized when it launched in the summer of 2022 due to its monetization methods, but that hasn't stopped the game from doing well for Blizzard. Activision Blizzard noted in its Q3 financial results that the game has ranked among the top-10-grossing mobile games in China following its launch in the region.

The game is co-developed by Chinese developer NetEase Games. Even though Activision Blizzard is ending its partnership with NetEase when it comes to publishing other Blizzard games like World of Warcraft and Overwatch in China, NetEase will continue to work on Diablo Immortal due to the game being covered by a separate agreement between the two companies.

In other Diablo news, Diablo IV is set to release on June 6, 2023, following reports of a rough development cycle due to mismanagement. Diablo IV's preorder bonuses include cosmetic items for Diablo Immortal. For more on Diablo IV, read our hands-on preview.