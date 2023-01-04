Diablo Immortal Adds New Event In First Update Of 2023

The first update of the new year for Blizzard's mobile ARPG is a minor one.

By on

1 Comments

Diablo Immortal is kicking off the new year with a limited-time event and a few updates to existing features in what Blizzard has coined as a "minor" update.

The event, Rising Damnation, gives players new daily tasks to complete and rewards to earn. Outside of the new event, there are a few smaller tweaks to other aspects of the game, such as the ability to also purchase Reforge Stones with Platinum instead of the game's Eternal Orbs premium currency. Some smart changes have come to other features too, like the ability for party leaders to share their bounties automatically with other party members and Aspirant's Keys and Gems now being automatically looted within Iben Fahd's Sanctum.

Click To Unmute
  1. 25 Biggest Open World Games Coming in 2023 and Beyond
  2. Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event
  3. Horde Mode XL Date Announcement | World War Z: Aftermath
  4. WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS | DRAGON QUEST TACT Collaboration Incoming!
  5. Free PlayStation Plus Games For January 2023 | GameSpot News
  6. The Day Before | Exclusive RTX ON Gameplay Reveal
  7. Overwatch 2 Seasonal Event | Battle for Olympus 2023
  8. Witchfire | Exclusive GeForce RTX Gameplay Reveal
  9. Throne and Liberty | Exclusive GeForce RTX Gameplay Reveal
  10. Tower of Fantasy | NVIDIA DLSS 3 Comparison
  11. Warhaven | Exclusive NVIDIA DLSS 3 Announce Trailer
  12. Atomic Heart | Exclusive GeForce RTX Gameplay Reveal

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Diablo Immortal Video Review

"We are beginning 2023 with a smaller Content Update, comprised of a new limited-time event and a variety of updates to existing game features," Blizzard's patch notes state. "The year is just beginning though, and we have many Content Updates and additional Major Updates in store for you. We thank you for beginning your year by slaying Hell's horrors in Diablo Immortal."

Blizzard's free-to-play mobile game received its biggest update yet back in December with the Terror's Tide update, which added a new zone, continued the game's ongoing story, and introduced additional difficulty levels.

Diablo Immortal was criticized when it launched in the summer of 2022 due to its monetization methods, but that hasn't stopped the game from doing well for Blizzard. Activision Blizzard noted in its Q3 financial results that the game has ranked among the top-10-grossing mobile games in China following its launch in the region.

The game is co-developed by Chinese developer NetEase Games. Even though Activision Blizzard is ending its partnership with NetEase when it comes to publishing other Blizzard games like World of Warcraft and Overwatch in China, NetEase will continue to work on Diablo Immortal due to the game being covered by a separate agreement between the two companies.

In other Diablo news, Diablo IV is set to release on June 6, 2023, following reports of a rough development cycle due to mismanagement. Diablo IV's preorder bonuses include cosmetic items for Diablo Immortal. For more on Diablo IV, read our hands-on preview.

Best Phone Controllers For Diablo Immortal
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Diablo Immortal
PC
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Mobile
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)