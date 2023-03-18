Diablo 4 - How To Increase World Tier Difficulty

Diablo 4, like many action role-playing games (ARPGs), is all about high-risk, high-reward gameplay. You can coast through the campaign in a leisurely manner, or you can make the challenge ramp up considerably, which would net you more rewards. Here's our Diablo 4 World Tiers guide to help you change the difficulty.

Diablo 4 World Tiers difficulty modes

The Diablo 4 World Tiers difficulty setting can be selected once you create a new character. Initially, you'll have two options:

World Tier 1: Adventurer - For level 1 to 50; enemies are easier to defeat; no bonuses.

World Tier 2: Veteran - For level 1 to 50; tougher enemies; +20% XP and +15% gold.

Ideally, you'll want to pick Veteran so you can level up faster and earn extra gold. Things shouldn't get too hectic even if you're just soloing, though you can always create or join a clan if you need other peeps to help you out.

Power through the grind until you reach Torment difficulty, where you will definitely grind some more.

Apart from the above, there are other Diablo 4 World Tier difficulty modes that can be unlocked. There are specific requirements, and some might not be available during the beta.

World Tier 3: Nightmare Requirement - Complete the campaign and Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in Kyovashad; must be on Veteran difficulty. For level 50-70; enemies can overcome 20% resistance; +100% XP and +15% gold. Sacred items and Unique items can drop. Nightmare Sigils can drop and help you unseal Nightmare Dungeons. Helltides will appear across Sanctuary. Champions with resistance auras may spawn.

World Tier 4: Torment Requirement - Complete the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in Dry Steppes; must be on Nightmare difficulty. For level 70+ players; enemies can overcome 40% resistance; +200% XP and +15% gold. Ancestral items and new Unique items can drop.



The Diablo 4 World Tier difficulty modes can be changed via the World Tier Statue in Kyovashad or other hubs. Alternatively, you can change this via the character select menu. In any case, this is just one of the key features when exploring Sanctuary. You can learn about the others in our Kyovashad city/hub guide.