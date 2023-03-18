Diablo 4 - How To Create And Join Clans

Diablo 4 lets you strike out on your own, a lone wolf taking out the demonic hordes. Still, given that this is an online game, you might spot other players from time to time. Naturally, it's possible to have a more permanent group. Here's our Diablo 4 guide to help you create or join Clans.

Making or joining a Clan in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 Clan system can be accessed by opening the menu. If you wish to join a Clan, you'll need to do the following:

Input a Clan name and tag, which can't be changed once you create your group.

You may also add a Clan description so people know what your guild is all about, as well as the primary language.

Lastly, you can select from various labels such as Casual, Hardcore, PvE, PvP, Leveling, and Social.

If you plan to join a Diablo 4 Clan, then it might be better if you already have friends who are also playing. If that's the case, you can input the name in the search box. However, if you're just looking for a random guild, you can select from the language and labels. This will bring up a list of those with an extra slot (149 members and below), and you can send a request to join them.

Choose the types of Clans that will get listed based on language and labels.

Still, it goes without saying that those with 80 members or more might be tougher to join. This is because those Clans will appear at or near the top of the list, likely causing other players to click on them as they're looking around. If a Clan has too many pending requests already, you won't be able to send your own. As such, our suggestion would be to look for those that have fewer players.

Anyway, the Diablo 4 Clan system is just one of the key features that you'll discover as you explore the world of Sanctuary. To learn more, you can check out our Kyovashad city/hub guide.