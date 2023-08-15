Diablo 3 Is Still Getting Substantial Updates, Including An Official Single-Player Mode

Even though Blizzard released Diablo 4 earlier this year, it still hasn't forgotten 2012's Diablo 3, with a whole suite of substantial updates and new seasonal content now ready for testing in the PTR.

The biggest addition coming in the new update is Solo Self Found, a new mode that allow players to run Diablo 3's seasonal content solo. Blizzard says the new mode is in response to players requesting an official way to play single-player.

The new mode will have its own leaderboards for anyone willing to venture out without the safety of a full party at their back, and will also have a hardcore version for players who really want to test themselves. The new seasonal content has been designed with solo play in mind, with Blizzard encouraging as many players as possible to try and run through the PTR test period solo.

Visions of Enmity is the new seasonal event, focusing on dangerous pocket dimensions that can be accessed through Diabolical Fissures. These fissures have a chance of spawning when you defeat demons in the open world--and can even spawn more when you're already inside a Vision of Enmity. The pocket dimensions will have players facing new dangers for the chance of rich rewards and loot.

To make the Visions of Enmity more of a challenge, new monster Affixes have been added specifically for monsters that spawn inside the pocket dimensions. They include the following:

Enervating : Creates an area of effect around the monster that reduces the player’s Movement Speed by 65% and Cooldown Reduction by 50% if the player is in the vicinity of the monster.

: Creates an area of effect around the monster that reduces the player’s Movement Speed by 65% and Cooldown Reduction by 50% if the player is in the vicinity of the monster. Necrotic : The player's healing is reduced by 65%. Monsters have a damage-over-time effect that deals 180% of the player’s max health over 30 seconds. This effect is removed if the player is healed above 95%.

: The player's healing is reduced by 65%. Monsters have a damage-over-time effect that deals 180% of the player’s max health over 30 seconds. This effect is removed if the player is healed above 95%. Resource Leech: Hitting a player removes 65% of their maximum resource.

Blizzard is also making changes to Paragon Points in the new update, which is designed to work better with solo play and the new seasonal content. Paragon Points will now have a total cap of 200 per attribute, up from 50, but you'll now have an additional cap of 200 per category, and 800 overall. Blizzard says this change is designed to change players' focus from grinding Paragon Points to "gameplay knowledge and gear hunting." With the changes still in testing, Blizzard has said it's open to player feedback on whether the 800 point cap is appropriate.

A number of other community-suggested changes and upgrades have also been applied, with major balance changes coming for Witch Doctors, Demon Hunters, and Crusaders. For all the details on everything that's been changed or fixed, check out Blizzard's PTR preview.

Players can opt into the PTR to play during the testing period, which runs from August 16 to August 29, by selecting "PTR: Diablo III" from the drop-down menu above Diablo 3's play button.