Developer Of Shuttered Metroid 2 Fan Remake Now Working On Ori Sequel

AM2R, or Another Metroid 2 Remake, remains one of the most well-known fan projects shut down by a big developer. Last year, developer Milton Guasti had to cease work on AM2R due to a cease and desist from Nintendo. Recently, however, Guasti revealed that he has returned to development in a professional capacity as a part of Moon Studios.

On Twitter, Guasti announced that he has joined the company to work on Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the follow-up to the acclaimed adventure game Ori and the Blind Forest.

It might seem strange that the creator of a remake of an 8-bit classic shoot-em-up will now work on an atmospheric adventure game with a painting-esque art style, but Ori and Metroid share some DNA. Ori and the Blind Forest is structured as a Metroidvania, with a 2D world open to exploration, a genre that Metroid and Metroid II helped start.

AM2R's development was officially ended last year, but it's still possible to find early versions of the game online. At E3 2017, Nintendo revealed its own official Metroid II remake, called Metroid: Samus Returns, that's coming this year for 3DS. Ori and the Will of the Wisps, meanwhile, will launch on PC and Xbox One, although there's no official release date yet.