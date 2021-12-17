Destruction AllStars Dev Reportedly Working On "Flagship First-Party" IP For PS5

The developer behind Destruction AllStars, Lucid Games, is possibly working on a new AAA game for a flagship PlayStation franchise, according to LinkedIn.

As revealed on a former Lucid Game developer's profile, the studio is said to be working on an "unannounced First-Party Flagship AAA IP for the PlayStation 5." The developer in question was a technical designer at the studio but is no longer with the company as of October 2021.

Lucid Games is working on an unannounced First-Party Flagship AAA IP for the PlayStation 5. pic.twitter.com/XgNzfFOxeo — Timur222 (@bogorad222) December 16, 2021

While there is no other information available, the unannounced game could be the rumored Twisted Metal reboot. Back in September, it was reported that the reboot was in early development over at the UK-based studio in Liverpool. It is reportedly being built around a free-to-play model, partly because of Lucid's Destruction AllStars being a PlayStation Plus title at launch.

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb has also corroborated the September report, saying that he also heard about Lucid's involvement with the franchise. He was also the first one to reveal that a new Twisted Metal game was coming before Lucid's supposed involvement was reported.

The reboot is reportedly planned to release in 2023 alongside a Twisted Metal TV series. Will Arnett is rumored to be voicing the main character of the show, Sweet Tooth, but there have been no official announcements or confirmations yet.