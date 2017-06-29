Destiny Fan Event Raises Over $1 Million For Charity

The third annual GuardianCon, a Destiny fan convention held in Florida, has raised over $1.2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The convention does not officially start until June 30.

The event, which began as a small meetup for several Twitch streamers, raised $560,000 for St. Jude in 2016. Ahead of the con, the group holds a streaming marathon during which viewers can donate; one streamer offered the top 5 donors reserved Raid slots for all of Destiny 2's first year.

Donation incentives for the final block! LETS GO GUARDIANS! pic.twitter.com/dK3SLhI09l — Broman (@Professorbroman) June 29, 2017

This year's GuardianCon is being held from June 30 to July 1 at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa. The con itself includes artists, panels, tournaments, and more on the show floor. Tickets, as well as donation information, are available on the GuardianCon website.

In other Destiny news, Bungie recently revealed some of Destiny 2's rewards for returning players.