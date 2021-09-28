PS5 Restock Tracker October Games With Gold Halo Infinite Beta Update October PS Plus Games PS5 Backwards Compatibility Extreme Rules 2021 Results
Login / Sign Up

Destiny 2's Void Subclass Changes Will Be "Pretty Spicy", Dev Says

Bungie revealed a few more details about what's in store for Void subclasses in the Witch Queen expansion.

By on

Comments

Many of Destiny 2's past changes have focused on Stasis powers, but Bungie is now turning its attention to Void subclasses. These will get significantly changed in the upcoming Witch Queen expansion to bring them more in line with Stasis, and GameSpot recently had the chance to speak with game director Joe Blackburn to get a few more details on what the subclass overhaul will entail.

Back in August, when Bungie first revealed The Witch Queen, it also announced that the expansion will include Void 3.0. This update will be a big rework of how Void subclasses currently operate, giving players the ability to apply three negative effects to enemies and three positive effects to teammates. It will also be overhauled to increase customization through the use of Aspects and Fragments.

Click To Unmute
  1. Far Cry 6 - Chicharrón Run Cinematic TV Commercial
  2. Metroid Dread - 5 Minutes of Off-Screen Gameplay
  3. Halo Co-Creator Reacts to Infinite | GameSpot News
  4. Metroid Dread's Tension Is Relentless | Hands-On Preview
  5. Halo Games Ranked
  6. Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Trailer
  7. Dead by Daylight - Hour Of The Witch | Mikaela Reid Reveal Trailer
  8. Genshin Impact - Official "Together On A Long Journey" Cinematic Trailer
  9. New World - Official Launch Trailer
  10. Outer Wilds: Echoes Of The Eye - Official Launch Trailer
  11. First 20 Minutes Of Outer Wilds: Echoes Of The Eye
  12. Nintendo Switch OLED Hands On Preview

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Cinematic Reveal Trailer

Blackburn assuaged concerns that long-time players might have about these changes, saying that veterans won't have to completely re-earn their subclass abilities. "If they're a regular Destiny player, if they've put their time in, [they will find] that there's going to be a ton of aspects and fragments, all the supers you'd expect to be there," he explained.

Blackburn also stated that much of the philosophy behind the rework is to give every Void player more options through the use of class-agnostic fragments. These will allow Titans to use powers that may have previously been most similar to Warlock abilities, for instance. "You look at fragments and fragments are now generic across all the classes," Blackburn shared. "And so there's a ton of stuff there that you're like, "Oh, I couldn't do this on my Titan before." Right? Or, "I couldn't do this on my Warlock before." And some of those are pretty spicy and pretty exciting."

This update will make Void much more similar to the Stasis subclass rather than the two other Light subclasses. For fans of Arc or Solar, the same sort of reworks are coming to those subclasses too. Blackburn suggested that Arc and Solar would be overhauled in subsequent seasons after The Witch Queen's launch.

You'll have to wait to play with Void's new coat tof paint until The Witch Queen is released on February 22, 2022. In the meantime, Season of the Lost is underway and you can read about how to navigate Week 6's challenges here.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Destiny 2
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Stadia
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)