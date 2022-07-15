Destiny 2's Solstice Event Gets A Tune-Up Before It Begins On July 19

Destiny 2's annual celebration, Solstice, makes a return on July 19 with some major changes to its festivities. This year the focus is on less grinding, more reward for taking part in activities that will be tracked through the new Event Card that Guardians will receive next week.

Similar to how the weekly challenges tab works, Bungie says it'll list Event Challenges, Event Seals and titles, and upgraded Event Card rewards. That last point refers to the Event Card having a monetized aspect, which can be unlocked for 1,000 Silver--around $10 for the in-game currency--which will then allow Guardians to earn exclusive rewards along the premier tier by forking over some Event Tickets.

The new emoji that can be earned from the premium Event Card

Some Solstice cosmetics will be available for purchase at the Eververse shop, in case you want to spend some Silver on select items instead. Tickets are earned even if you haven't upgraded your card, and the Event Card can be upgraded at any time while the event is active.

In addition to that, Solstice armor is also getting fine-tuned and upgrading that gear will be done through new currencies that unlock further upgrade tiers. You can read up about how that system will work right here, and take a look at the shiny new armor that will be handed out during Solstice. Before Solstice begins, you can check back in later today to see where Xur is and which Exotics the Agent of the Nine will be offering this weekend.