Destiny 2's Clan Features Won't Work In-Game For "Several Days" After Launch

With Destiny 2 now available in some parts of the world, players are jumping into the game for the first time. What they won't find in Destiny 2 right now are its Clan features. Bungie confirmed on Twitter that in-game Clan features won't be available until later.

"In-game Destiny 2 Clan Features will be unavailable for the first several days after launch. Stay tuned for announcements of availability," Bungie said.

It's a tradition to be at @Bungie to watch the servers get turned on.

Welcome to #Destiny2, everyone. I really, really hope that you like it pic.twitter.com/6oS4pEejXI — Nate Hawbaker 🇳🇴 (@HashtagVeegie) September 5, 2017

Destiny 2's Clan features are available through Bungie's website. There, you can create a Clan and do things like invite members, set an emblem, and more.

Also not yet available in Destiny 2 is the first raid, which will unlock on September 13; the first Trials will go live on September 15. You can, however, now try out the Nightfall Strikes, as they are available in the game right now.

In other news, Bungie senior technical artist Nate Hawbaker shared a cool image of what it looked like at the studio when the Destiny 2 servers went live. Check it out above.

For more, check out GameSpot's Destiny 2 review in progress here. Keep checking back for lots more on the game later today and in the days and weeks ahead.