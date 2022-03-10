Destiny 2 Update Finally Lets You Buy Ascendant Alloys, Earn Wellspring Guns More Easily

The latest patch for Destiny 2 has gone live, focusing on a range of Ascendant Alloy and Wellspring issues that have been present in the game since the launch of The Witch Queen expansion. In the Wellspring PvE activity, you can expect bad luck protection to be applied, as well as fixes for an issue in which players were not receiving Wellspring rewards if they hadn't picked up any armor from Fynch in the Throne World, and for an exploit to snipe away at a boss from outside the arena.

As for Ascendant Alloy, that rare material that's used for shaping weapons should be more readily available right now. Cryptarch master Rahool sells one of these materials per week for a hefty sum of Legendary shards, but lately the weekly reset on that limit hasn't been activating. To make up for it, Bungie will allow for a one-time purchase of two Ascendant Alloys for the cost of one. Now's the perfect time to get that catalyst for your Osteo Striga Exotic slotted in with this discount.

Over in Gambit, Bungie is making the revamped activity more appealing by tweaking repeatable bounties to require fewer kills across the board, while the amount that an invader kill heals the Primeval for has been reduced from from 27% to 20%. Players who have gotten used to Grand Overture's tracking rockets being used to tear up fellow Guardians are in for a bad time, though, as those rockets have been adjusted. The Ikelos SMG's damage buff has also been tweaked.

In the Throne World, expect issues around AI spawn points, Deepsight chests not appearing when intended, and the Canal Deepsight puzzle not working as intended, to have been addressed. You can see all the patch notes below, which also address known issues for the Vox Obscura quest, seasonal challenges, and more. In other news related to the game, you can check out our Destiny 2: The Witch review, explore the lore around the new Vow of the Disciple raid, and read up on why puzzles elevate this expansion.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.0.3 Patch Notes

Activities: The Wellspring: Attack

Fixed an issue that allowed players to remain safely outside of the boss fight arena during the fight instead of being pulled into the room.

The Wellspring

Fixed an issue where players were not receiving Wellspring rewards if they haven’t picked up any armor from Fynch in the Throne World.

Bad Luck Protection added for weapon drops and Deepsight mods in Wellspring.

Does not apply to regular everyday life, sorry.

Fixed an issue with Wellspring completion rewards that will make it less likely for players to obtain a powerful or pinnacle drop in the same slot multiple times in a row.

Gambit

Fixed an issue where level advantages were enabled in PvP Gambit.

Gambit repeatable bounty tweaks include:

Weapon kills reduced from 25 to 15.

Grenade and melee kills reduced from 15 to 5.

Super kills reduced from 15 to 10.

Reduced the amount an invader kill heals the Primeval from 27% to 20%.

Altars of Reflection

Fixed an issue with Altars of Reflection not showing up properly for all characters.

Throne World

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes get stuck at the entrance of the palace in Florescent Canal when backtracking from the bridge.

AI spawn points have been adjusted after spawn points were skewed, resulting in enemies spawning in the same spot more rapidly than intended.

Fixed an issue with Ikora's Hive Ritual introduction dialogue that played a glitched audio file.

Fixed an issue where Deepsight chests would not appear when intended.

Fixed an issue where targets would not spawn for players to destroy in the Canal Deepsight puzzle.

Players will now be able to respawn properly after being respawned from a "Turn Back" message at the first Savathûn fight during the Ritual mission.

Rally flag and spawn points have been adjusted, now located at the top of the stairs.

PsiOps Battlegrounds

PsiOps Battleground EDZ intel and reward chests will now stay spawned at their intended rate, no longer disintegrating at the 10-second mark.

The second Lucent portal Wizard will now spawn with all proper shields, fixing an issue where players could soft-lock the activity by taking down the Wizard when it spawns unprotected.

Vox Obscura

Fixed an issue where reward progress wasn't tracking for the Exotic Sparrow in the Vox Obscura mission.

Updated the Triumph description for Old Foes Rise Again to indicate that four weekly messages need to be acquired, one message per week following player confusion over how to complete.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue with player waypoints where gild-able titles earned in previous Seasons, causing them to appear as a number or not at all.

Fixed an issue where various Season 16 and 30th Anniversary items were appearing with incorrect watermarks.

Fixed an issue where the in-game carousel and Seasonal tab Icon for the Hunter Seasonal ornament would display the incorrect cloak.

Players would still receive the intended cloak when purchased.

Fixed an issue where finisher and emote previews were being delayed.

Fixed an issue where the player is unable to interact with sockets for two to four seconds while the screen fully loads.

The addition of new blue banners in-game to help new players learn the game can now be removed from popping up for those that are already familiar with Destiny 2.

Gameplay and investment

Glaive Mods

Armor mods for Glaives now drop from world engrams and can now be sold by Ada-1.

Fixed an issue where Glaive armor mods would not appear in Collections.

Armor

Fixed an issue where Aeon Safe Titan Exotic arms were not showing its familiar gold stripe.

Weapons

Tracking rockets have been adjusted after being found too dominant against other Guardians when invading in Gambit.

This includes Grand Overture's missiles.

Tracking against AI enemies remains unchanged.

Fixed an issue where the Ikelos SMG received an unintentional 40% damage buff.

Wardcliff Coil Rocket Launcher's damage has been restored to its original parameters following an unintentional buff to its damage.

Fixed an issue regarding Grand Overture's ability to generate more-than-intended ammo when switching Heavy weapons.

Players would gain more ammo than intended when volley was readied and would overflow its magazine when combined with Actium War Rig (for Titans).

Increased Grand Overture's reserve ammunition from 20 to 40, resulting in a max ammo of 60.

Fixed an issue where the Iron Banner weapon special effects would shut off if the Iron Banner origin trait was active.

Fixed an issue where The Logic ornament for The Lament Exotic Sword would appear backward.

Fixed an issue where the Enhanced Golden Tricorn perk would activate on ranged melee kills.

Weapon Crafting

Fixed an issue where the "Reshaping Enigma" quest objective could be bypassed.

Fixed an issue where the Enigma Glaive reshaping costs could be overridden.

Reduced end-of-campaign weapon crafting progression for campaign missions on Normal difficulty.

Overflow has been removed from Enhanced Pulse Monitor following unintentionally overflowing the weapon's magazine with seemingly no limit.

Enhanced One-Two Punch now only requires 10-12 pellets to hit a target to proc the melee buff.

Base trait and the Enhanced trait duration have been changed to 1.22s.

Fixed an issue where reforges for the Osteao Striga's catalyst would ask for the full catalyst cost.

Enhanced Ambitious Assassin changed to add a Reload stat.

Fixed an issue where Tier-3 Deepsight chests would only appear once per account.

Fixed an issue where the Refined Qualichor quest wouldn't reappear for Fynch at weekly reset.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where the standardized Void Weaken debuff was overriding Divinity's custom weakening debuff.

Fixed an issue where Ward of Dawn was granting an unintentional melee damage boost that stacked with Offensive Bulwark.

Reduced melee recharge while invisible and wearing Graviton Forfeit when in PvP activities, including Crucible and Gambit.

Fixed an issue where hitting Deadfall's trap with a throwable grenade or smoke bomb would cause it to disappear.

Seasonal Challenges

Fixed an issue where the Apex Armorer Seasonal Challenge that requires players to Masterwork any piece of armor would complete when a player changed the element of one of their already-Masterworked armor pieces.

Platforms and systems

HDR

Fixed an issue affecting Xbox One X HDR that caused black levels to turn white.

General