Destiny 2 Servers Going Down For Maintenance Before New Update Adds Anniversary Content

It's a big day for Destiny 2, as following a slower month for the game, Bungie plans to release a major content drop. This centers around the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, but before players can dive into everything that's new, they'll first be faced with a period of server maintenance that will take servers down, followed by the release of the new update.

Server maintenance will begin at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. The game will go offline at 8:45 AM PT, at which point you'll be booted from any activities you're in, so make sure you wrap up what you're doing in advance, whether you're finishing a weekly task or hitting up Xur. You won't be able to log back in until 9 AM, although maintenance is expected to continue until 10 AM, so there might be issues playing before then.

Update 3.4.0 will start rolling out at 9 AM, so expect to see a download pop up around then. Full patch notes haven't yet been released--those are expected today--but Bungie has been previewing the extensive list of changes they'll bring to Supers, weapons, abilities, and more.

Coinciding with those changes to the nuts-and-bolts gameplay will come both this year's Moments of Triumph and the aforementioned anniversary content. A free six-player activity called Dares of Eternity, which involves Xur, will be added along with new rewards. Those who buy the 30th Anniversary Pack will also get access to a new dungeon called Grasp of Avarice, the ability to unlock the beloved Exotic rocket launcher Gjallarhorn, and much more. As teased in a new 30th anniversary trailer, there will also be gear inspired by past Bungie games, including two that strongly resemble Halo's classic magnum and battle rifle.