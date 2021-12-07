Halo Infinite Unlock Time Diablo 3 Season 25 Overview New Game Pass PC Games Series X Restock Tracker Best Vanguard Weapons for Warzone Fortnite Victory Crowns
Login / Sign Up

Destiny 2 Servers Going Down For Maintenance Before New Update Adds Anniversary Content

Here's when servers will come back online with all of the new anniversary content.

By on

Comments

It's a big day for Destiny 2, as following a slower month for the game, Bungie plans to release a major content drop. This centers around the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, but before players can dive into everything that's new, they'll first be faced with a period of server maintenance that will take servers down, followed by the release of the new update.

Server maintenance will begin at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. The game will go offline at 8:45 AM PT, at which point you'll be booted from any activities you're in, so make sure you wrap up what you're doing in advance, whether you're finishing a weekly task or hitting up Xur. You won't be able to log back in until 9 AM, although maintenance is expected to continue until 10 AM, so there might be issues playing before then.

Click To Unmute
  1. Restart Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Livestream
  2. Halo Infinite Campaign: What Went Wrong In 2020 | GameSpot News
  3. Halo Infinite Multiplayer Mythbusting and Testing
  4. Halo Infinite First Full Mission Xbox Series X 4K Gameplay
  5. History Of Halo
  6. Star Wars: Hunters - Enter the Arena | Gameplay Trailer
  7. Call of Duty: Warzone New Pacific Map Livestream
  8. GameSpot Extra Life 2021 Livestream
  9. Halo Infinite Multiplayer Surprise Drop Livestream
  10. Battlefield 2042 Launch Day Livestream
  11. ELDEN RING 15 Minute Gameplay Preview Livestream
  12. Call of Duty Vanguard - Early Launch Livestream

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Live in
The chat has begun! Join the chat

Now Playing: Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Livestream

Update 3.4.0 will start rolling out at 9 AM, so expect to see a download pop up around then. Full patch notes haven't yet been released--those are expected today--but Bungie has been previewing the extensive list of changes they'll bring to Supers, weapons, abilities, and more.

Coinciding with those changes to the nuts-and-bolts gameplay will come both this year's Moments of Triumph and the aforementioned anniversary content. A free six-player activity called Dares of Eternity, which involves Xur, will be added along with new rewards. Those who buy the 30th Anniversary Pack will also get access to a new dungeon called Grasp of Avarice, the ability to unlock the beloved Exotic rocket launcher Gjallarhorn, and much more. As teased in a new 30th anniversary trailer, there will also be gear inspired by past Bungie games, including two that strongly resemble Halo's classic magnum and battle rifle.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Destiny 2
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Stadia
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)