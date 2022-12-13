Destiny 2 Season Of The Seraph: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 2

It's the second week of Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph, which means that a fresh selection of seasonal objectives have been added to the to-do list.

This week, you'll want to equip your favorite mid-range weapons, ready a Stasis or Void subclass, and head to the Cosmodrome to complete several objectives in one fell swoop. For anyone looking to upgrade the Exo Frame in the HELM, you'll want to do More Than A Weapon II and Heist Battlegrounds II to earn Exo Frame modules. If you've got a spare Seraph Umbral engram and you've unlocked the right Exo Frame node, that's another easy objective completed once you focus it into new gear.

There's another Gambit objective this week, although each season has several of these and you can usually save them for a weekend when you need to grind out some quick XP gains.

You can also tackle seasonal challenges at your own pace, as they'll only expire once the season concludes in February. If you decide to take a break from Destiny 2, you can always return and complete multiple challenges at the same time after a few weeks of rest.

Week 2

More Than A Weapon II

Complete week 2 of More Than A Weapon.

Exo Frame Module

Challenger XP

Heist Battlegrounds II

In the Heist Battlegrounds playlist, complete heists and defeat Deathtongue Choristers.

Exo Frame Module

Challenger XP

Fire In The Void

Defeat opponents with Void or Solar damage in Heist Battlegrounds.

Challenger XP

Umbral Focusing I

Focus a Season of the Seraph engram at the Exo Frame in the HELM.

Challenger XP

Cosmodrome Activities

In the Cosmodrome, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Lost In The Legend

Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Mid-Range Calibration

Calibrate mid-range weapons--hand cannons, glaives, auto rifles, fusion rifles, machine guns--in the Cosmodrome. Bonus progress for defeating combatants quickly.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Bank, Kill, Repeat

Earn points for banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Freezing Void

Defeat Guardians. Bonus progress for opponents defeated with Void or Stasis effects.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

The Fallen Fall

Defeat Fallen in Vanguard playlists or Strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Week 1

More Than A Weapon

Complete Week 1 of More Than a Weapon.

Exo Frame Module

Challenger XP

Heist Battlegrounds I

In the Heist Battlegrounds playlist or Legend Heist Battlegrounds, open Seraph chests and defeat powerful Hive combatants.

Exo Frame Module

Challenger XP

Frozen Lightning

Defeat targets with Stasis or Arc damage in Heist Battlegrounds.

Challenger XP

Precision Loadout

Defeat targets with bows or linear fusion rifles. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians. Defeat targets in Heist Battlegrounds with precision final blows.

Challenger XP

Moon Activities

On the Moon, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Taking All Challenges

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Long-Range Calibration

Calibrate long-range weapons--pulse rifles, bows, trace rifles--on the Moon. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Dredgin' Up Victory

Complete Gambit matches. Bonus progress for wins.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Spark Defender

Score points in Rift. Bonus progress is awarded for igniting the Rift.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Hive Slayer

Defeat Hive combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust