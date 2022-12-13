Destiny 2 Season Of The Seraph: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 2

Here's how challenges work and what's asked of you during Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph.

By on

Comments

It's the second week of Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph, which means that a fresh selection of seasonal objectives have been added to the to-do list.

This week, you'll want to equip your favorite mid-range weapons, ready a Stasis or Void subclass, and head to the Cosmodrome to complete several objectives in one fell swoop. For anyone looking to upgrade the Exo Frame in the HELM, you'll want to do More Than A Weapon II and Heist Battlegrounds II to earn Exo Frame modules. If you've got a spare Seraph Umbral engram and you've unlocked the right Exo Frame node, that's another easy objective completed once you focus it into new gear.

Click To Unmute
  1. Why Elden Ring Is Game Of The Year 2022
  2. Fire Emblem Engage Goes Back To The Series' Roots
  3. Armored Core 6 Will Not Have Soulsborne Gameplay | GameSpot News
  4. HIGH ON LIFE OFFICIAL LAUNCH TRAILER
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Race into the holidays on Nintendo Switch!
  6. FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS Winter 2022 Trailer
  7. How Games Get LMGs Wrong - Loadout
  8. Firearms Expert Reacts To Metal Gear Solid 5’s Guns
  9. Death Stranding 2 Ultimate Trailer Breakdown and Wild Speculations
  10. Top 7 Game Awards 2022 Announcements | GameSpot News
  11. CHAINSAW MAN English Dub Cast on Inspirations Behind Character Voices
  12. The Lords Of The Fallen | The Game Awards 2022

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Season of the Seraph Trailer

There's another Gambit objective this week, although each season has several of these and you can usually save them for a weekend when you need to grind out some quick XP gains.

You can also tackle seasonal challenges at your own pace, as they'll only expire once the season concludes in February. If you decide to take a break from Destiny 2, you can always return and complete multiple challenges at the same time after a few weeks of rest.

Table of Contents [hide]

Week 2

More Than A Weapon II

Complete week 2 of More Than A Weapon.

  • Exo Frame Module
  • Challenger XP

Heist Battlegrounds II

In the Heist Battlegrounds playlist, complete heists and defeat Deathtongue Choristers.

  • Exo Frame Module
  • Challenger XP

Fire In The Void

Defeat opponents with Void or Solar damage in Heist Battlegrounds.

  • Challenger XP

Umbral Focusing I

Focus a Season of the Seraph engram at the Exo Frame in the HELM.

  • Challenger XP

Cosmodrome Activities

In the Cosmodrome, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Lost In The Legend

Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Mid-Range Calibration

Calibrate mid-range weapons--hand cannons, glaives, auto rifles, fusion rifles, machine guns--in the Cosmodrome. Bonus progress for defeating combatants quickly.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Bank, Kill, Repeat

Earn points for banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Freezing Void

Defeat Guardians. Bonus progress for opponents defeated with Void or Stasis effects.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

The Fallen Fall

Defeat Fallen in Vanguard playlists or Strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Week 1

More Than A Weapon

Complete Week 1 of More Than a Weapon.

  • Exo Frame Module
  • Challenger XP

Heist Battlegrounds I

In the Heist Battlegrounds playlist or Legend Heist Battlegrounds, open Seraph chests and defeat powerful Hive combatants.

  • Exo Frame Module
  • Challenger XP

Frozen Lightning

Defeat targets with Stasis or Arc damage in Heist Battlegrounds.

  • Challenger XP

Precision Loadout

Defeat targets with bows or linear fusion rifles. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians. Defeat targets in Heist Battlegrounds with precision final blows.

  • Challenger XP

Moon Activities

On the Moon, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Taking All Challenges

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Long-Range Calibration

Calibrate long-range weapons--pulse rifles, bows, trace rifles--on the Moon. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Dredgin' Up Victory

Complete Gambit matches. Bonus progress for wins.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Spark Defender

Score points in Rift. Bonus progress is awarded for igniting the Rift.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Hive Slayer

Defeat Hive combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust
Five Years Of Destiny 2's Dramatic, Transformational Changes
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Destiny 2
PC
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Cloud Gaming hub
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)