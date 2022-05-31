Destiny 2 Season Of The Haunted: Seasonal Challenges Guide - Week 2

Week 2 of Season of the Haunted has begun in Destiny 2, and after a few objectives focused on the new seasonal activity of Nightmare Containment, it's time to head back to the Derelict Leviathan.

You'll want to sharpen your scythe skills this week--here's how to get the deadly weapon--as you tackle the new activity, and make certain that you have close-range weapons equipped if you want to complete a pair of challenges quickly. Participating in the Iron Banner will also earn you progress, and if you've saved up some Umbral Engrams, that's another easy objective to knock off your to-do list.

For Anti-Cabal Sweep, there are plenty of options. Load up The Arms Dealer, The Inverted Spire, and Proving Grounds for a steady supply of Cabal.

As usual, you'll gain a substantial amount of experience for completing seasonal challenges. That in turn helps you fill up your season pass sooner, grabbing even more loot in the process to outfit your Guardian with in Season of the Haunted. You can also tackle seasonal challenges at your own pace, as they'll only expire once a season concludes. If you decide to take a break from Destiny 2 for a week or two, you can return and complete multiple challenges at the same time.

For more on Destiny 2, you can read up on how Iron Banner has been overhauled, the Solar 3.0 abilities that'll be unlocked after 20 million runs of Nightmare Containment have been completed, and our Season of the Haunted guide.

Season of the Haunted Weekly Challenges - Week 2

Sorrow Bound II

Complete Sorrow Bound II and defeat Cabal with precision final blows.

Leviathan Chests

Open world chests while exploring the Derelict Leviathan.

Umbral Focusing I

Focus equipment at the Crown of Sorrow throughout the season.

Harvest at Dawn

Defeat combatants with Scythe final blows on the Derelict Leviathan. Defeat combatants with Solar Power weapon final blows in Sever activities.

Moon Activities

On the Moon, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

Lost in the Legend

Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher.

Close-Range Calibration

Calibrate close-range weapons--sidearms, submachine guns, shotguns, glaives, and swords--on the Moon. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating opponents.

Bank, Kill, Repeat

Earn points for banking motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit.

Iron Sharpens Iron

Complete Iron Banner matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.

Anti-Cabal Sweep

Defeat Cabal combatants in Vanguard playlists or Strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Week 1

Sorrow Bound I

Complete Bound in Sorrow I and defeat Scorn chieftains.

Nightmare Containment I

Successfully complete tiers of the Nightmare Containment public event on the derelict Leviathan throughout the season.

Vestiges of Dread I

Throughout Season of the Haunted, collect Vestiges of Dread and pick up material nodes on the Leviathan.

Sustained Fire

Defeat combatants with auto rifle or trace rifle final blows on the Derelict Leviathan, and defeat combatants with Solar damage in any Sever activity.

Derelict Leviathan Activities

On the Derelict Leviathan, complete bounties and earn progress by completing patrols and public events.

Taking All Challenges

Complete weekly playlist challenges.

Mid-Range Calibration

Calibrate mid-range weapons--hand cannons, glaives, auto rifles, fusion rifles, and machine guns--on the Derelict Leviathan. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.

Dredgin' Up Victory

Complete Gambit matches. Bonus progress for wins.

Momentum Crash

Defeat Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with zone advantage.

Scorn Pest Control

Defeat Scorn combatants in Vanguard playlists or on the Derelict Leviathan. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

How Do Seasonal Challenges Work?

Seasonal Challenges can be accessed from the Quests tab in your main menu, which is where you'll find tasks that revolve around eliminating certain enemies with a specific element, taking part in one of the game's new activities, or completing a Raid. Each challenge can be completed once per account, and each week will usually add around 10 new challenges which will be active for the duration of the season.

Completing Season of the Risen's challenges will fulfill the requirements for the Master of All seasonal challenge, which in turn will net you a large Bright Dust reward that can be spent in the Eververse store on select cosmetics, emotes, and items.