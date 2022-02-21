Destiny 2 Savathun Statue Looks Amazing

Numskull Designs has announced a new Destiny statue, this one focused on Savathun, the enemy at the heart of Destiny 2's upcoming The Witch Queen expansion.

The 11.5-inch limited-edition statue joins Numskull's existing range of offerings that also includes Eris Morn, The Stranger, The Drifter, and Cayde-6. The new Savathun statue costs $180 USD, and you can get a closer look in the video and image gallery below.

The Witch Queen herself is represented impressively in the statue, sporting her massive wings, blue eyes, and gnarly teeth. The statue is hand-painted and also includes four stands for the wings to ensure they are held firmly in place. It will be available from retailers around the world, and this announcement comes just a day before The Witch Queen expansion lands on February 22--pre-loading and maintenance is underway.

You can preorder the statue through the links below, with options for the US and UK.

The statue is not small, so you may want to consider the dimensions if you're thinking about adding it to your home collection. It measures:

Height: 11.5 inches/29.2cm

Width: 26 inches/66.4cm

Depth: 9.8 inches/24.9cm

Gallery

The statue was made by Numskull in partnership with Bungie, which should give fans faith that it will be true to her look in the game and wider lore.