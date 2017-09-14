Destiny 2 PS4 Pro Issue Still Without A Fix [UPDATE]

[UPDATE] An Activision spokesperson told GameSpot that this issue has now been resolved.

The original story is below.

Destiny 2 had a big, successful release, but the launch hasn't been entirely smooth for everyone. The game has been crashing on PlayStation 4 Pro, and unfortunately for those impacted, Bungie and Sony still do not have an final fix for the problem.

The error code is CE-34878-0. "At this time, we do not have any additional information. We are troubleshooting the issue internally, and attempting to identify specific causes for the issue," Bungie said in its latest weekly blog post.

We're aware that some Destiny 2 users have seen crash issues on PS4 Pro. We and Bungie are working to resolve, thanks for your patience. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) September 11, 2017

Thankfully, there is an advised workaround you can use until it's fixed. Bungie said it advises disabling HDCP settings on your PS4. This doesn't guarantee it'll fix the issues, however, as Bungie said doing this "may reduce or circumvent this error from impacting your console."

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie has released the first teaser trailer for the Trials of the Nine Crucible event, which kicks off later this week--watch it here.