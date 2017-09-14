Destiny 2 Trials Of The Nine Teaser Is Really Brief

Bungie has released a teaser trailer for "Trials of the Nine," the next big event happening in Destiny 2. Described as "high intensity Crucible combat," the Trials of the Nine event kicks off on Friday, September 15, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. So it's right around the corner.

Trials of the Nine will be the second major new activity added to Destiny 2 this week. The first was the much-anticipated Leviathan raid, which unlocked on September 13. Of course, it was swiftly beaten, and you can see which team did it and how right here.

You need to be Power level 260 or above to get into the Leviathan raid. You can check out GameSpot's Leviathan raid tips here to find out everything you need to know.

Keep checking back with GameSpot for lots more on Destiny 2's Trials of the Nine event and more in the days and weeks ahead.