Destiny 2 PC Launch Trailer, Pre-Load Time Revealed

Destiny 2's PC version is almost here. Bungie's shooter lands on PC October 24, and now the developer has released a launch trailer for it and confirmed when it will be available to pre-load. All footage in the trailer above was captured on PC, presumably on a more-than-capable rig.

The game supports 4K resolution, uncapped frame rates, and custom key mapping. PC players can also adjust the field of view and use up to three monitors. There are also quite a few settings to play around with, including anti-aliasing, foliage detail distance, film grain, wind impulse, and motion blur, among many other things.

Destiny 2 for PC launches at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on October 24, exclusively through Blizzard's Battle.net. That's notable because it's the first non-Blizzard game to be offered through the company's PC service.

Bungie also confirmed on Twitter that that Destiny 2 for PC will be available to pre-load starting on October 18. That's good news for players looking to jump in precisely when the servers get switched on.

For lots and lots more on Destiny 2's PC version, check out GameSpot's roundup of everything you need to know about Destiny 2 PC. In that feature, we cover things like the game's minimum requirements and recommended specs, along with the control setup and more.