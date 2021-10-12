Destiny 2 Patch 3.3.1 Updates The Corrupted Strike And Adds UI Fixes

Bungie released the Destiny 2 3.3.1 patch notes today. While it comes with plenty of nitty gritty UI/UX changes, Bungie also removed elements of The Corrupted strike that unfairly impended players from certain in-game achievements and rewards.

For example, pre-patch, an Unstoppable Phalanx Champion might appear in the Ascendant Plane, after the players reduced the Ransack Ogre boss to 50% health. According to the patch, the enemy was easy to miss and players could not backtrack to kill it after defeating the ogre. This meant that players could not achieve Platinum completion of the strike through no fault of their own. The patch completely eliminates the enemy. The notes comment, amusingly: "That's what it deserves." Other alterations to The Corrupted strike include reducing the knockback buff on the Senia's Endurance activity modifier, with the intent to help players best Grandmaster difficulty, and fixing a bug that prevent players from completing the scoring Triumph on Nightfall difficulty. The intent seems to be to enable players to finish the strike on higher difficulties on their own merit.

Other notable gameplay changes hit Trials and Momentum Control. Currency reward lockouts at three, five, and seven wins no longer clear when resetting your ticket. The maps Anomaly and The Dead Cliffs were removed from the Momentum Control roster. Some minor gameplay bugs were fixed as well. Horror's Least Pulse Zero Rifle will no long drop at zero power. The perks Overflow and Shoot to Loot will also no longer double magazine sizes. Players will also find that they can now always sprint or use the Glacial Quake's light attack, after unleashing the Glacial Quake's heavy attack.

As for UI/UX changes, the patch allows more granular control over text profanity filters. It also updates signing into the game by notifying the player once if they have unaccepted friend requests, rather than displaying a notification for each individual request. It also fixes a number of minor text display bugs.

The patch's release corresponds with the Festival of the Lost event.

Destiny 2 Update 3.3.1 Patch Notes

The Corrupted

Reduced the knockback buff from the "Sedia's Durance" activity modifier on Nightfall difficulty from +40% knockback to +20% knockback, which may help a few of you complete Grandmaster difficulty.

Removed an Unstoppable Phalanx Champion from the Ransack Ogre encounter. During the Ransack Ogre encounter, an Unstoppable Phalanx Champion would spawn in the Ascendant Plane when the Ogre boss reached 50% health. That Champion was easy to miss, and you couldn't backtrack there to defeat it once you killed the Ogre. After this Champion ruined hundreds of Platinum completion attempts, we’ve snapped it out of existence. It’s gone. Dust. Destroyed. It will never see the light of day again. That’s what it deserves.

Fixed an issue that blocked completion of The Corrupted Nightfall scoring Triumph.

Dreaming City

Fixed an issue where a wall of Taken miasma could appear in a doorway in Rheasilvia during Freeroam, when it shouldn't be there.

Trials

Currency rewards lockout at three, five, and seven wins no longer clear on ticket resets.

Added a playlist tooltip to indicate that Cross Play must be enabled to access Trials.

Trials passages only display warning message if the player account owns a ticket.

Momentum Control

Removed Anomaly and The Dead Cliffs from Momentum Control rotator. Note: We're looking at map offerings in all 6v6 playlists, and are expecting some changes in a future update.



UI/UX

User Interface

Added more granularity options to the text chat profanity filter setting.

Updated the sign on experience to show a single toast after character select if you have one or more pending Bungie Friend requests, instead of a unique toast for every pending request. The experience when receiving a new Bungie Friend request while playing the game has not changed. Known Issue: This notification toast may appear blank for some players, but no invites are affected. This issue is already being investigated.

Player Search UI now has audio feedback.

Reverted a change to the text chat auto-hide default value that launched with Season 15. The default value is once again On.

Fixed an issue where the text chat auto-hide setting could revert to the Season 15 default value of Off under various conditions.

Fixed an issue where voice chat settings would not consistently appear on non-PC platforms.

Fixed an issue where booting a fireteam member sometimes left a blank entry in the Roster or Fireteam UI.

Fixed an issue on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 where some header text on the Manage Invites tab of the Roster would sometimes scale down more than expected.

Fixed an issue where online Roster contacts were not sorting alphabetically for Friends and Clanmates.

Fixed an issue where blocking a player through a fireteam invite did not hide interaction options that are expected to fail when interacting with a blocked player.

Fixed an issue where red notification text would sometimes be missing when attempting to invite a player to your fireteam if their privacy settings would not allow them to join.

Fixed an issue affecting multiple Collections and Triumphs screens where entering a sub-screen or changing tabs on a screen would cause UI to show the default tab on the parent screen. This fix also improves consistency when looking through tabs inside Collections category sub-screens.



Investment and Abilities

Weapons

Horror's Least Pulse Rifle no longer drops at zero power.

Increased drop chance for an Adept Nightfall weapon from a Platinum Grandmaster Nightfall to 100%.

Fixed an issue where Overflow and Shoot to Loot perks could double magazine sizes on some weapon archetypes. Note: We have identified an issue where the Demolitionist perk no longer refills ammo when casting a grenade, and are looking to resolve this in Hotfix 3.3.1.1.



Abilities

Fixed an issue where players were unable to use Glacial Quake's light attack or activate sprint after a Glacial Quake heavy attack.

Vendors