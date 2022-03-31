Destiny 2's Next Community Event Wants You To Vote On Mech Or Monster Armor Sets

To prepare for this year's Halloween-themed Festival of the Lost, Bungie is hosting a second community vote on two unique armor sets for Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters in Destiny 2.

Last year saw over 200,000 votes cast for the option to dress up as either a dinosaur or a monster, while this year's theme will be focused on monsters again and a new challenger, machines.

The new monster designs have an updated, more evolutionary look according to Bungie, while the mech designs are inspired by classic mecha franchises such as Mobile Suit Gundam and the greatest movie of all time, Pacific Rim.

Destiny 2 monster armor designs

Destiny 2 mech armor designs

You'll need to make certain that you're signed up for emails from Bungie between March 31 and April 6, and once your platform credentials--PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Steam, Stadia, or Twitch account--have been linked to your Bungie profile, you can keep an eye open for an email that will take you to the voting page. Voting runs from April 7-13, and casting your ballot will earn you a Broken Barriers emblem, with the winning design to be revealed at a later date.

Bungie is also encouraging memes and content themed around the event, which you can share with the studio by using the #TeamMechs or #TeamMonsters and #Destiny2Art hashtags.

After a busy week handling some YouTube drama--and preparing to take those involved to court--it's business as usual in Destiny 2. Season of the Risen still has plenty of content to offer if you feel like chasing some challenges, and right now you can grab a terrific fusion rifle from Banshee-44 until next week's reset.