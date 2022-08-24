Destiny 2 Lightfall Preorders Are Already Discounted
The discount only applies to the PC version of the game but is the best deal currently available.
Destiny 2: Lightfall doesn’t launch until February 28 and it just went up for preorder, but you can already save big on the upcoming expansion. The discount is running through Green Man Gaming and applies to the PC version of the game (offered as a Steam key).
Both the standard edition and Lightfall + Annual Pass are 18% off. That means you can snag the standard edition for $41 (down from $50) and the Annual Pass edition for $82 (down from $100). This is the best (and only) preorder deal we’ve seen for the highly anticipated expansion, so check it out while you can.
Lightfall offers some nice perks for preordering--such as an Exotic Weapon and Ghost that are unlocked immediately--making this a great choice for dedicated Destiny 2 fans. Not only will you be getting a ton of new content in February, but you can make use of some new in-game toys right after making your purchase. The only downside to this deal is that it applies exclusively to the PC version of Lightfall, so fans who play on console are missing out on the savings.
Bungie just revealed Lightfall on August 23, showing off a new cyberpunk location along with a new storyline. It looks to be one of the most interesting updates to Destiny 2 in the game’s history, and one that fans won’t want to miss out on. So, if you already know you’ll be logging into the content on February 28, be sure to check out this current deal and save yourself a bit of cash.
