Destiny 2: How To Get A "Powerful Weapon" From Faction Rallies

Destiny 2's Faction Rallies event is going on now. Part of this is a contest of sorts where the Faction that collects the most packages by October 3 can buy a "powerful weapon." You can see the Faction-specific rewards in the tweet below. They all look pretty great.

Dead Orbit has a scout rifle, FWC a pulse rifle, and New Monarchy a sidearm. If you're in the winning faction, you'll be able to buy your faction's "powerful weapon" for 1,000 glimmer. If not, you can purchase your faction's weapon for 50,000 glimmer. What we don't know, however, is the Power Level of the weapons, though that should become clear soon.

A Powerful weapon will be made available by the Faction that grants the most rewards by 10/3. pic.twitter.com/xbJhlPDCyB — Destiny The Game (@DestinyTheGame) September 28, 2017

Faction Rallies started on September 26 and run through 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET / 9 AM BST on October 3. All three factions return from the original Destiny--Dead Orbit (represented by Arach Jalaal), Future War Cult (Lakshmi-2), and New Monarchy (Executor Hideo). You choose one of the three factions to align yourself with and then earn Faction Tokens by completing public events, Lost Sectors, Strikes, or the Raid, or by playing Crucible.

Faction Tokens can be turned in for rewards packages, which include a variety of faction-specific items, including weapons, armor, and shaders (you can see all of these in the gallery above).

The current Faction Rally runs until the next weekly reset, on October 3. That will then kick off Victory Week.