Destiny 2 Developer Bungie Provides Update On Recent YouTube Takedowns

Over the past week, several notable YouTubers who covered Destiny-related content were hit with takedown notices for their work. Not even Bungie was immune to Destiny copyright strikes, although the developer did mention at the time that it was investigating the problem.

According to Bungie, some of these notices originated from fraudulent accounts that were created to impersonate its intellectual property protection service, CSC. The fake accounts submitted fraudulent legal requests to YouTube, but this issue has been resolved and all submissions from these accounts will be reversed.

"The processing of these takedowns was an enforcement mistake by Google, and beyond rescinding the strikes and reinstating the videos, they are also working on process improvements to reduce the likelihood of any similar mistakes in the future," Bungie explained in a blog post.

To further clarify the situation, Bungie added that it and CSC did not go rogue or issue any unauthorized takedowns, nor was the bad actor responsible for these notices affiliated with the companies. When Bungie has issued a takedown notice, it has been for unauthorized use and uploading of its original soundtrack music content, but recent events have prompted a change in how Bungie protects this specific content.

"Going forward we will be allowing certain Destiny music tracks to be uploaded to channels for archival purposes," Bungie said. There are a few rules attached to making use of these musical tracks:

It can't be an OST song that Bungie has already released or posted elsewhere publicly.

The content cannot be monetized.

The creator needs to obtain permission from Bungie by contacting this email: licensing@bungie.com.

Bungie added that while its support for its creator community was a crucial and important part in its Destiny 2 strategy, there has to be some boundaries between fan content and exploiting the work that its staff had produced over several years. Currently, the studio allows for videos based on Destiny 2 to be monetized if at least 20% of the content within has been created by the player, which includes custom commentary, animations, graphics, or gameplay.

Elsewhere in Destiny 2, a new update has allowed players to store more elements in their inventories. The weekend has also arrived, which means that a supply restock of Exotic gear will be available from Xur, just in time for some friendly competition in Trials of Osiris.