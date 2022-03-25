Destiny 2 Developer Bungie Provides Update On Recent YouTube Takedowns

Bungie has gotten to the bottom of a case that involved a bad actor issuing takedown notices to it and several prominent YouTubers.

By on

Comments

Over the past week, several notable YouTubers who covered Destiny-related content were hit with takedown notices for their work. Not even Bungie was immune to Destiny copyright strikes, although the developer did mention at the time that it was investigating the problem.

According to Bungie, some of these notices originated from fraudulent accounts that were created to impersonate its intellectual property protection service, CSC. The fake accounts submitted fraudulent legal requests to YouTube, but this issue has been resolved and all submissions from these accounts will be reversed.

Click To Unmute
  1. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Launch Trailer
  2. Would You Play Rainbow Six Siege Mobile? | GameSpot News
  3. Elden Ring - 10 MORE Things You Didn't Know
  4. The Technologies of FORSPOKEN
  5. Dead by Daylight | CATS & DOGS | Collection Trailer
  6. Genshin Impact Character Teaser - "Kamisato Ayato: Lanterns in the Night"
  7. DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT - PC Launch Trailer
  8. The Ascent - Out Now!
  9. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim — Mysteries Trailer | Nintendo Switch
  10. Apex Legends Warriors Collection Event
  11. Far Cry 6 x Stranger Things: Free Crossover Mission Trailer
  12. Microsoft Flight Simulator – Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra World Update Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Video Review

"The processing of these takedowns was an enforcement mistake by Google, and beyond rescinding the strikes and reinstating the videos, they are also working on process improvements to reduce the likelihood of any similar mistakes in the future," Bungie explained in a blog post.

To further clarify the situation, Bungie added that it and CSC did not go rogue or issue any unauthorized takedowns, nor was the bad actor responsible for these notices affiliated with the companies. When Bungie has issued a takedown notice, it has been for unauthorized use and uploading of its original soundtrack music content, but recent events have prompted a change in how Bungie protects this specific content.

"Going forward we will be allowing certain Destiny music tracks to be uploaded to channels for archival purposes," Bungie said. There are a few rules attached to making use of these musical tracks:

  • It can't be an OST song that Bungie has already released or posted elsewhere publicly.
  • The content cannot be monetized.
  • The creator needs to obtain permission from Bungie by contacting this email: licensing@bungie.com.

Bungie added that while its support for its creator community was a crucial and important part in its Destiny 2 strategy, there has to be some boundaries between fan content and exploiting the work that its staff had produced over several years. Currently, the studio allows for videos based on Destiny 2 to be monetized if at least 20% of the content within has been created by the player, which includes custom commentary, animations, graphics, or gameplay.

Elsewhere in Destiny 2, a new update has allowed players to store more elements in their inventories. The weekend has also arrived, which means that a supply restock of Exotic gear will be available from Xur, just in time for some friendly competition in Trials of Osiris.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - All The Exotic Gear Revealed So Far
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Destiny 2
PC
Stadia
Cloud Gaming hub
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)