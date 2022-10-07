Destiny 2's Controversial Divinity Will Be Getting A Nerf In Season 19

In its weekly update, Bungie dropped a bombshell on players who favor the controversial Divinity trace rifle, amongst other smaller details on how guns will be changing ahead of the Lightfall expansion. Divinity has become a polarizing weapon within the Destiny 2 community, with some players calling it a crutch that has become too dominant within high-level PvE content.

The trace rifle's primary perk is a debuff that weakens enemies by up to 30%, and when you've got a few marksmen on the team who can land critical hits, the weapon can make short work of even the toughest enemies. Bungie said that it will be decreasing the weapon effect to 15% in Season 19 so that fireteams can focus on wielding a more varied arsenal in combat. Community manager Cozmo added that this nerf has been in the planning stages for quite a while, long before the Destiny 2 community started Divinity updates.

The Div change was planned before the spirited debates on social media began.



It's fine to give your constructive feedback to Bungie, but do not harass anyone in the community for having a different opinion. — Cozmo (@Cozmo23) October 6, 2022

A positive change coming to the weapon pool will be better rewards for players who can complete Master-level raids. Bungie has explained that the Adept weapons earned from these highly challenging encounters need to be on par or better than their craftable versions, and that come Lightfall, players can expect to see Adept weapons with enhanced perks drop from the new raid. While this doesn't mean that craftable Adept raid guns are coming, it does mean that some of the best guns in the game could possibly be obtained from the Master Lightfall raid.

The high stats of Adept weapons combined with the powerful perks of crafted guns could make for a potentially devastating piece of gear to have in your arsenal. Some of the other interesting changes highlighted in the blog post include a renewed focus on making Kinetic weapons "more interesting" after Lightfall launches, an investigation into giving crafted weapons multiple perks to choose from in each column, and a PvP nerf for the Exotic SMG Riskrunner in the future.

Season 19 will also have at least one Kinetic and one Solar Exotic weapon to collect and you can expect Glaive damage resistance to get dialed down in a mid-season patch. For more on Destiny 2, you can tune in later today to see where Xur is and details on what to expect from Trials of Osiris this weekend.