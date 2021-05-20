Fortnite Sandcastle Fortnite NBA Skins New TimeSplitters Game Iron Banner Quest 411 Warzone Season 3 Patch Notes GPU Crypto Mining Update

Descenders Receiving Xbox Series X Upgrade, Includes 120fps Performance Mode

A Xbox Series X update for Descenders will let players choose between 4K resolution or 120fps the same day the physical version of the game launches.

Descenders, the procedurally generated downhill mountain biking game from developer RageSquid, is getting a physical edition for Xbox along with a number of improvements specifically for players on Xbox Series X.

Visual improvements are coming to both the Xbox Series X|S versions, but those playing on Xbox Series X will be able to choose between a 4K resolution mode or 120 FPS performance mode. The size of multiplayer lobbies will be increasing to eight players on Xbox Series X as well (up from four on other console versions of Descenders).

Players who preorder the physical version of Descenders for Xbox will receive the "Lantern Lux" customization set, which features a glow-in-the-dark helmet, bike, and outfit. The items can also be earned in-game through progression. The physical Xbox version of Descenders, along with the game's Xbox Series X update, arrives June 8.

By all accounts, Descenders has been a huge success on Xbox. The game is currently available on Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC and is an Xbox Play Anywhere title, a move that seems to have been a big boon to Descenders publisher No More Robots, who says sales for Descenders quadrupled after arriving on Xbox's game subscription service. The game is also available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on PC, with the Switch version in particular selling well.

