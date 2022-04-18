Demon's Soul Remake, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Get Big Discounts At Best Buy

Best Buy is discounting select PS4 and PS5 games through April 21, including Bloodborne, God of War, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and more. The catalog is filled with over 30 celebrated titles, with some products getting a steep $30 price cut.

Demon's Souls is one of a handful of games seeing the full $30 discount--and while Elden Ring might be the hottest game of 2022, fans of its rage-inducing combat will find a lot to love about Demon's Souls. As the game that first introduced the world to the Soulsborne concept, this remastered PS5 version is the best way to experience the classic title. If you're looking for something cheaper, Bloodborne is also on sale for just $10.

Anyone looking for some light-hearted action will find Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart on sale for $50, down from $70. It's one of the better prices we've seen for the platformer since it launched in 2021, making now a great time to check out the multi-dimensional action.

Rounding out the sale are titles such as Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Days Gone, and Death Stranding. Be sure to check out the full catalog, but we've highlighted a few of our favorite deals below.

The best PlayStation deals at Best Buy