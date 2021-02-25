The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Deal: FF7 Remake Is $30 At Amazon With Free PS5 Upgrade On The Way
Square Enix just revealed Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade for PS5, and PS4 owners will be able to upgrade to it for free.
Square Enix just revealed Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade for PS5, and if you want to get in on the free next-gen upgrade, you can snag the PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake for $30 at Amazon and Walmart. It will upgrade to the 60fps PS5 version for free when it releases on June 10, though you will have to pay extra for the bonus episode that features fan-favourite Yuffie as a playable character. In addition to the improved frame rate and resolution, the PS5 version will also feature a photo mode, new difficulty setting, and quality-of-life improvements.
While the PS5 version sounds exciting, the last-gen version of Final Fantasy VII Remake is still a great game. It was named one of GameSpot's best games of 2020 and received a rare 10/10 in our Final Fantasy VII Remake review.
In the review, managing editor Tamoor Hussain praised the exhilarating combat that's fast, fluid, and "unmistakably Final Fantasy." He also commended the charming characters, compelling story, and "stunning depiction of Midgar" as big positives, while noting the occasionally finicky camera as one of its few downsides.
"Regardless of your history with the original game, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an astounding achievement," he wrote. "For first-time players, it's an opportunity to understand why Final Fantasy VII is held in such high regard. It's the chance to experience a multifaceted story that grapples with complex subject matter, be in the company of memorable characters, and be moved by their plight. For returning fans, this isn't the Final Fantasy VII your mind remembers, it's the one your heart always knew it to be."
