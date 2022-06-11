Deadly Premonition 2 Now Available On PC

You can grab the sequel to the cult classic on Steam now, and with a nice tidy launch discount.

By on

Comments

The cult sequel Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is now available on PC. Announced on the Future Games Show, the game is available on Steam and currently has a launch discount to boot.

The launch discount brings it down to $28 from a regular price of $40. That price will be available through June 18. The Steam page notes that a controller is needed because keyboard-and-mouse controls aren't supported. It also doesn't appear that this version will work on Steam Deck, at least for the time being.

Click To Unmute
  1. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge - Guerrilla Collective Gameplay Trailer
  2. How Street Fighter 6 Is Earning Its Title - Street Fighter 6 Developer Interview
  3. Gungrave G.O.R.E - Bullets Beauty Badass Trailer
  4. Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase and PC Gaming Showcase Livestream
  5. Tower of Fantasy PC Gameplay | Summer Game Fest 2022
  6. Street Fighter 6 Gameplay - Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, and Luke In Action
  7. Being and Becoming | Gameplay Trailer | Future Games Show June 2022
  8. Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator | Gameplay Trailer | Future Games Show June 2022
  9. Serial Cleaners | Release Date Reveal | Future Games Show June 2022
  10. Deadly Premonition 2 | PC Trailer | Future Games Show June 2022
  11. ILL | Gameplay Trailer | Future Games Show June 2022
  12. Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley | Gameplay Trailer | Future Games Show June 2022

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise Video Review

The Switch version had notoriously poor performance and it remains to be seen if this PC port (or future updates and mods) will iron it out. The Steam announcement does note that this version includes technical improvements. Those include unspecified higher resolutions and performance improvements, in addition to faster loading times. You can check out the very modest system specs below.

Deadly Premonition 2 launched on Nintendo Switch almost a year ago, in July 2021. And while it was the long-awaited follow-up to a cult classic, the reception was less than glowing. It received a mixed reception on GameSpot sister site Metacritic with a 56 as its current metascore.

"If you can get past its performance, there are glimpses of a good story here, and moments that make it a worthy installment in the Francis Zach Morgan saga," Kurt Indovina wrote in GameSpot's Deadly Premonition 2 review. "But, ultimately, Deadly Premonition 2 lacks the emotional resonance found in the first game. It's a different brew of coffee from your favorite roaster, but one that's more bitter than you probably hoped for."

System Requirements

    • OS: 64-bit Windows 8
    • Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-3470 CPU
    • Memory: 6 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Geforce GTX 750 2GB
    • Storage: 10 GB available space
The 30 Best Nintendo Switch Games
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise
PC
Summer Game Fest 2022
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)