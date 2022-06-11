Deadly Premonition 2 Now Available On PC

The cult sequel Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is now available on PC. Announced on the Future Games Show, the game is available on Steam and currently has a launch discount to boot.

The launch discount brings it down to $28 from a regular price of $40. That price will be available through June 18. The Steam page notes that a controller is needed because keyboard-and-mouse controls aren't supported. It also doesn't appear that this version will work on Steam Deck, at least for the time being.

The Switch version had notoriously poor performance and it remains to be seen if this PC port (or future updates and mods) will iron it out. The Steam announcement does note that this version includes technical improvements. Those include unspecified higher resolutions and performance improvements, in addition to faster loading times. You can check out the very modest system specs below.

Deadly Premonition 2 launched on Nintendo Switch almost a year ago, in July 2021. And while it was the long-awaited follow-up to a cult classic, the reception was less than glowing. It received a mixed reception on GameSpot sister site Metacritic with a 56 as its current metascore.

"If you can get past its performance, there are glimpses of a good story here, and moments that make it a worthy installment in the Francis Zach Morgan saga," Kurt Indovina wrote in GameSpot's Deadly Premonition 2 review. "But, ultimately, Deadly Premonition 2 lacks the emotional resonance found in the first game. It's a different brew of coffee from your favorite roaster, but one that's more bitter than you probably hoped for."

System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 8 Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-3470 CPU Memory: 6 GB RAM Graphics: Geforce GTX 750 2GB Storage: 10 GB available space

