Dead Space Remake Trailer Shows Gameplay For The First Time

Electronic Arts and developer Motive have published a gameplay trailer for the upcoming Dead Space remake. The footage is impressive-looking, but don't expect lengthy continuous segments of gameplay. This trailer never holds for more than a couple of seconds on a single shot, so fans will have to wait a bit longer to get a sense of what the game truly looks like in action.

The Dead Space remake is "rebuilt from the ground up" in EA's Frostbite engine, and it's being released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but not PS4 or Xbox One. Players can expect new visuals, "enhanced" audio, and additional narrative elements to flesh out the story further.

For anyone just catching up, Dead Space follows the story of a space engineer named Isaac Clarke who embarks upon what he believes to be a routine mission aboard the USG Ishimura. Unfortunately for Clarke, his girlfriend Nicole is missing, and the ship is overrun with menacing aliens, Necromorphs.

The Dead Space remake also includes a "peeling" system that gives Necromorphs "layered flesh, tendons, and bones that break, tear, and shatter in shocking new ways," EA said.

Additionally, the game has a system called the Intensity Director that adjusts the type, frequency, and intensity of Necromorphs that come to attack Isaac. In another change, the Dead Space remake gives Isaac a voice, performed by Gunner Wright, who voiced Isaac in Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3. As for the ship, the USG Ishimura has additional rooms, routes, and obstacles.

Finally, there are no load screens in the Dead Space remake. From the first time players start the game through to the end credits, players will never see a loading screen or camera cut.

The Dead Space remake launches on January 27, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

In addition to the Dead Space remake, Motive is developing a new Iron Man game, which is the first of multiple Marvel games that EA is making with the comic book publisher.