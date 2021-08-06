Dead Space Remake Could Be Out At The End of 2022 - Report

A few weeks ago, EA Motive announced its remake of Dead Space, with the team reimagining the first game in the series for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Although the tease was brief, it seems that Dead Space might be just over a year away from release.

According to GamesBeat, who have spoken to some members of the EA Motive team, the current plan is for Dead Space to launch at the end of 2022. This would put the game in EA's 2023 fiscal year (April 2022 - March 2023), which means we might only get confirmation of a release window early in 2022. GamesBeat notes that this release window isn't set in stone and is of course based on estimates that can change at any point.

The report also suggests that more of the project will be shown off before the end of the year, although the scope of what this might be is still up in the air. There aren't many events left in the calendar year for big demos, but Geoff Keighley's Game Awards in December are generally packed with gameplay reveals and trailers. If Dead Space was to make a splash before the end of the year, that would be an appropriate stage.

EA Motive has detailed its plans for this remake, saying that it plans to revive the Visceral Games series by reintroducing players to its universe. This remake will incorporate elements from the first and second game in the series, aiming for a single, cohesive camera cut throughout similar to Dead Space 2 and, more recently, God of War. The story will stick to the events of the first game, but EA Motive says it will cut elements that "don't work".