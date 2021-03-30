Dead Cells' Whack-A-Mole Update Is Now Live On PC

PC players can now check out a new content update for Dead Cells--nicknamed "Whack-A-Mole," the new content is big in more ways than one. The first major update since the Fatal Falls DLC released in January, Whack-A-Mole introduces three new mutations, a new NPC, and three new super-sized weapons.

In order to play your own game of Dead Cells whack-a-mole, look out for new oversized weapons including the Oven Axe, a club called the Toothpick, and a full-sized Tombstone.

A number of the update's new additions have been implemented based on community suggestions, including three new mutations, and a new NPC called the Collector's Intern. The Intern will appear in the Collector's room when five Boss Stem Cells are active, and will fulfill the same functionality as the Collector.

The new update also includes a number of balancing fixes for both the main game and the recent Fatal Falls DLC, with many of them marked in the patch notes as coming from community suggestions.

As is usual for Dead Cells updates, Whack-A-Mole won't go live on console for another few weeks--in a reply to a tweet, Motion Twin suggested it normally takes around three to four weeks for certification.

In more exciting news for players on other platforms, the game's first DLC Bad Seed is now available for mobile players on Android and iOS. You can check out the full details of the DLC here.