Dead Cells Mobile Update Adds New Bank Biome, Balance Updates, And Accessibility Features

A new trailer for Dead Cells was unveiled during GameSpot Swipe, which details a free update coming to the iOS and Android versions of the game in November. The update will have three major features: The Bank, Enter The Panchaku, and Breaking Barriers.

The Bank is a new playable biome, an underground vault filled with vast treasures and gilded enemies. Players will "take out a loan" at the beginning of the map, use the funds to buy as much equipment as possible, and then attempt to earn enough money through exploration and combat to pay back the loan before the end of the level. The biome will introduce three new weapons, three new enemies, and three new mutations.

New accessibility features highlight the Breaking Barriers portion of the update, offering more ways to play through the entire Dead Cells experience. Finally, Enter The Panchaku will offer new balance updates, including new weapon animations and damage increases to a few weapons in the players' arsenal.

The new update will be available for free on both iOS and Android devices on November 29. On the same day, Dead Cells will also receive a 50% discount in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store that will last for one week only.