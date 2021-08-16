Dead By Daylight Stranger Things DLC Getting Delisted Later This Year

Dead By Daylight's Stranger Things content will become unavailable for purchase later this year. Announced on the game's official Twitter account, the two survivors and killer in the Stranger Things pack will be delisted on November 17.

Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, and the Demogorgon--along with all related cosmetics--will all become unavailable later this year, but players who already own the characters will be able to continue using them in Dead By Daylight. To help out players who don't have these characters yet, they will all be 50% off starting August 18, with the sale running until the characters are delisted.

Nancy, Steve, and The Demogorgon are leaving the Dead by Daylight store in November, but we're not ready to say goodbye just yet.

Take part in their legacy before they go - details here: https://t.co/mR2pUJkrOz pic.twitter.com/BMOq1PsE3f — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) August 16, 2021

The Stranger Things Chapter, which includes the characters and some exclusive cosmetics, will be 60% off on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Stadia from August 18 through September 1. All Stranger Things cosmetics will be 50% off from August 18 through September 8.

In addition to the Stranger Things characters and cosmetics, November 17 will also see the Underground Complex map removed. Dead by Daylight recently teased that another horror crossover is coming, this time with Hellraiser. Dead by Daylight also features content from other horror video games, like Left 4 Dead and Silent Hill.

