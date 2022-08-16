DC Comics's Black Adam And Stripe From Gremlins Will Join MultiVersus During Season 1

MultiVersus Season One begins today, with a brand-new battle pass and two confirmed new characters in Rick and Morty. However, Warner Bros. and Player First Games are celebrating the start of the new season with two more new characters coming in the first season: Black Adam and Stripe.

Black Adam is a DC Comics anti-hero/super villain that uses powers similar to Shazam, instantly giving him super stamina, strength, and intelligence in his souped-up form. He has fought and defeated the likes of

What's better than officially kicking off #MultiVersus Season 1? Announcing Black Adam and Stripe are also coming this season. 😏 You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/vmo3nm8tv5 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 15, 2022

Stripe, meanwhile, is a Mogwai from the classic '80s movie series Gremlins, serving as the main antagonist of the original film. We haven't seen any gameplay of the little creature yet, but we do know not to get it wet after midnight.

Black Adam and Stripe join Rick and Morty as new characters coming to the MultiVersus roster during Season 1, which began August 15 with a brand-new battle pass of cosmetics. Only Morty has a known release date of August 23, while the dates for the rest of the new additions--as well as any other surprise characters--are still a mystery.

MultiVersus Season 1 is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.