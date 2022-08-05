Datamined Music May Reveal Future Mario Kart 8 DLC Circuits

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe placeholder music files have been discovered following the latest update which could be hinting at the future Booster Course Pass DLC circuits.

The "prefetch" files were uncovered by YouTuber recordreader but the findings were posted to YouTube by BL--via VGC--and it seems that they correspond to music tracks from classic Mario Kart games.

The 50-second video contains each of the 15 discovered music files but only the first seconds of each track are played. This is because "prefetch" files are designed to start the music quickly until the full song plays in the background. It looks like the YouTuber was able to identify each of the songs to their classic Mario Kart circuits too. The list of circuits can be found below and could arrive in future Booster Course Pass DLC waves:

  • London Loop (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Peach Gardens (DS)
  • Boo Lake/ Broken Pier (GBA)
  • Rock Rock Mountain (3DS)
  • Berlin Byways (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Waluigi Stadium/ Wario Colosseum (Game Cube)
  • Merry Mountain
  • Rainbow Road (3DS)
  • Amsterdam Drift (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Singapore Speedway (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Sunset Wilds (GBA)
  • Bangkok Rush (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Maple Treeway (Wii)

The Booster Course DLC was announced earlier this year and will consist of 48 courses. Wave one was released shortly after on March 18 and included the first eight tracks. Wave two was released on August 4 and features eight courses, including one brand-new circuit called Sky-High Sundae. The Booster Course DLC costs $25 on its own. It's also included with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass at no extra cost.

Elsewhere, it's rumored that Mario Kart 9 is in the works and will include a "new twist." According to Kantan Games consultant Dr. Serkan Toto, the game is currently "in active development," and Nintendo could tease the new title this year.

