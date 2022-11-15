Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty Expansion Won't Be Free DLC

CD Projekt Red's big Cyberpunk 2077 expansion will require you to pay an entry fee.

By on

Comments

Cyberpunk 2077 still has one more story to tell in 2023's upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion, and like previous premium content developed by CD Projekt Red, this DLC will have a price tag attached to it. Speaking to GamesRadar, CDPR's global PR director Radek Grabowski confirmed that "as for the expansion's pricing - we have not revealed exact details yet, but it will be a paid one."

This isn't a new business tactic for CDPR as the developer expanded on The Witcher 3 after launch with two well-received expansions: Hearts of Stone which cost $10 on release, and the much larger Blood and Wine DLC that retailed for $20 at the time. Like The Witcher 3--which has a free next-gen update on the way--Cyberpunk 2077 also received a substantial amount of free DLC after launch, with the Edgerunners update providing a notable amount of free cosmetics, weapons, and even an extra narrative thread.

Click To Unmute
  1. Warzone 2.0 Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
  2. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Everything to Know
  3. Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet Official Overview Trailer
  4. Pentiment Review
  5. GameSpot's Ultimate Streaming Room - The Unboxing
  6. Genshin Impact Character Demo - "Layla: Radiant Star Trail"
  7. Splatoon 3 – Chill Season 2022 Announcement Trailer
  8. The Game Awards 2022 Nominations Livestream
  9. The Terror Of Liminal Spaces In Video Games
  10. Firearms Expert Reacts To Overwatch 2’s Guns
  11. Top 23 Things We Had To Test: Modern Warfare 2
  12. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Cyberpunk 2077 IS BACK, BABYYYY

Grabowski mentioned that "our expansions are traditionally cheaper than full-price games," which suggests that Phantom Liberty may lean towards the Blood and Wine pricing scale as it will give players an entirely new district to explore.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a very successful stint in 2022, as the combination of game discounts, constant updates, and the critically acclaimed Edgerunners anime series saw a surge in players numbering in the millions.

A new patch has given everyone in Night City an umbrella and protection against accidental nip-slip malfunctions, and fans can look forward to a Cyberpunk sequel in the future. Development is moving from Poland to a new studio in the US, with the core Cyberpunk 2077 team relocating to Boston to start work on the sequel.

The 5 Best Cyberpunk 2077 Stories To Check Out That Aren't The Video Game
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Cyberpunk 2077
PC
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)