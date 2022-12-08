Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty Expansion Features Idris Elba

Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion will feature actor Idris Elba. CD Projekt Red announced during The Game Awards that the Luther and The Wire actor will appear in the expansion as Solomon Reed, an FIA agent for the NUSA.

The expansion is themed around espionage and survival, and it takes players to a new part of Night City. The add-on launches in 2023 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out the teaser reveal in the video below.

Introducing Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, an FIA Agent for the NUSA. Team up and take on an impossible mission of espionage & survival in #PhantomLiberty, a spy-thriller expansion for #Cyberpunk2077 set in an all new district of Night City. Coming 2023 to PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/jjTuv5PDXA — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 9, 2022

Phantom Liberty will not be released for PS4/Xbox One because CD Projekt Red is ending new updates for those platforms. The expansion will also feature Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand.

Cyberpunk 2077 didn't have the smoothest launch in December 2020, but it went on to sell 20 million copies, making it one of the most commercially successful RPGs in the history of video games.

As for other upcoming projects, CD Projekt is currently developing the next Witcher game, which will run on Epic's Unreal Engine 5. It is also developing a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel.