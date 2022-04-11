Cyberpunk 2077: "There Is Work To Be Done," Says Quest Director

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 made substantial adjustments to CD Projekt Red's RPG, but the Polish developer is aware that more needs to be done. The team is still working on the game.

As noticed by TheGamer, Reddit user KamilCesaro posted a clip from one of Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Paweł Sasko's Twitch streams, in which the developer provided a brief behind-the-scenes view of CD Projekt Red's priorities.

"I can assure you that we are working on an expansion--we're working on stuff for you guys besides that," Sasko said. "That didn't change, we are still improving the game because we are all aware there is work to be done."

This is in line to CD Projekt Red's message a year ago--abandoning Cyberpunk 2077 isn't an option. In April 2021, CD Projekt Red studio head Adam Kicinski said, "I don't see an option to shelve Cyberpunk 2077. We are convinced that we can bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come."

In May 2021, Gabriel Amatangelo took the reigns from Adam Badowskim moving into the game director role for Cyberpunk 2077's future expansions.

Sasko clarified that he couldn't speak more to CD Projekt Red's plans, saying, "That's as much as I can tell you. We are working on stuff for you. Like I'm literally daily reviewing quests or talking to people about stuff, so it is happening."

Patch 1.5 made sweeping quality-of-life adjustments to Cyberpunk 2077, such as options to skip its needlessly long Braindance tutorial or respec your skills. The patch also added PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Cyberpunk 2077, as well as the ability to buy and customize apartments and receive saucy photos from romance options.

Regarding Patch 1.5, Sasko said, "We're very happy you guys liked 1.5, and that gives us more motivation--I mean, we were never low on motivation to be honest--more incentive to work for you guys because you show your appreciation for it and you play the game."