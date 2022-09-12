Cyberpunk 2077 Now Has Keyboard And Mouse Support On Console

CD Projekt Red seems to have added keyboard and mouse support to Cyberpunk 2077 with its most recent patch, but only for certain consoles.

Spotted and shared over on the game's subreddit, user PurpleMessi posted an image of their gaming setup featuring their keyboard mouse paired with their Xbox Series X, allowing them to play Cyberpunk 2077 with the gamepad.

As the user noted, the update strangely wasn't included in the patch notes for 1.6 despite the feature being one that has been highly requested for some time. However, as other users in the post's thread have pointed out, the keyboard and mouse support looks to be only applicable to Xbox, not PlayStation 5.

While the PlayStation 5 does allow this type of support for other games, several users in the thread have said that they've tested it out but it didn't work, unfortunately. Whether this will be implemented feature later on for the current-gen console remains to be seen.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.6, aka the Edgerunners update, was released September 6 for all platforms and includes the long-awaited transmog mechanic, new cyberware, and more. On the same day, CD Projekt Red unveiled Cyberpunk 2077's expansion Phantom Liberty. Set to release in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia, the DLC is described as a "spy-triller" and will introduce a cast of new characters and districts to Night City.

It looks like Phantom Liberty will be Cyberpunk 2077's one and only expansion.