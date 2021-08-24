Crysis Remastered Trilogy Looks Unsurprisingly Better On PS5 Than On PS3 In New Trailer

A new trailer for Crysis Remastered Trilogy has debuted, and in a completely shocking display of graphical horsepower, it turns out that the game looks far better on PS5 than it did on PS3. The changes are numerous thanks to almost an entire decade's worth of improvements in the graphical space, but the overall result is a game that looks sharper, more vibrant, and runs at a much smoother 60 frames-per-second overall.

One area that has been noticeably improved upon by Crytek and Saber Interactive is lighting, as many of the more action-packed sequences from the games feature a crisper appearance instead of the murky atmosphere from when the games were originally released.

It's worth noting that these are remasters and not full remakes, so while the original Crysis trilogy doesn't have a jagged edge to be seen thanks to all that anti-aliasing running in the background, the core gameplay experience is still the same.

Crytek's original Crysis was released late last year on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch, although the upcoming remasters of the Crysis trilogy don't have a concrete release date yet.

When it does eventually arrive, Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be playable on Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X through backwards compatibility.